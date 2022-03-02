St. Johnstone vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22

St. Johnstone host Rangers at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday in the Scottish Premier League on Wednesday, with both sides having contrasting seasons of late.

Rangers are currently 2nd in the league, three points behind Celtic at the top of the table. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side are unbeaten in their last seven games across all competitions and will look to continue their form with a win against St. Johnstone on Wednesday.

St. Johnstone, on the other hand, are currently 11th in the league, two points off bottom side Dundee FC. Callum Davidson's side have only managed to win two of their last five league games and will look to turn things around with a win against Rangers on Wednesday.

This will be a massive opportunity to close the gap on Celtic with a win on Wednesday.

St. Johnstone vs Rangers Head-to-Head

Rangers have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won the last five league meetings between the two sides.

Rangers came away as 2-0 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Goals from Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent were enough to secure the three points on the night.

St. Johnston Form Guide: D-L-D-W-L

Rangers Form Guide: W-W-D-D-D

St. Johnstone vs Rangers Team News

Ramsey will be a huge miss for Rangers

St. Johnstone

St. Johnstone have no new injury worries following their 3-1 loss against Ross County last time out. Cameron MacPherson, Chris Kane, Shaun Rooney and David Wotherspoon are all still out injured.

Injured: Cameron MacPherson, Chris Kane, Shaun Rooney, David Wotherspoon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rangers

Aaron Ramsey is a doubt for the game due to a calf injury. Meanwhile, Ianis Hagi and Nnamdi Ofoborh are both still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Ianis Hagi, Nnamdi Ofoborh

Doubtful: Aaron Ramsey

Suspended: None

St. Johnstone vs Rangers Predicted XI

St. Johnstone Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Elliot Parish; Jamie McCart, Liam Gordon, Daniel Cleary; Tony Gallacher, Jacob Butterfield, Melker Hallberg, Tom Sang; Alistair Crawford; Callum Hendry, Glenn Middleton

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor; Calvin Bassey, John Lundstram, Connor Goldson, James Tavernier; Joe Aribo, Glen Kamara, Scott Arfield; Ryan Kent, Fashton Sakala, Alfredo Morelos

St. Johnstone vs Rangers Prediction

Both sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

We predict a tight game, with Rangers coming away with all three points on the night.

Prediction: St. Johnstone 1-2 Rangers

