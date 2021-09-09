St. Johnstone vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22 

St. Johnstone and Rangers will battle for three points in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday at McDiarmid Park.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a goalless draw with St. Mirren before the international break.

Rangers picked up a morale-boosting 1-0 victory over eternal rivals Celtic in the Old Firm derby. Filip Helander scored the match-winner in the 66th minute to make it seven games unbeaten in the derby for the Ibrox outfit.

⚽️ GOAL OF THE DAY | Ryan Kent v St Mirren pic.twitter.com/ASgRJSqqu9 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) September 9, 2021

That victory helped Steven Gerrard's men climb up to third place in the table, with nine points garnered from four matches. St. Johnstone are five places and six points below the capital outfit.

St. Johnstone vs Rangers Head-to-Head

Rangers have 28 victories from their last 43 games against St. Johnstone. The hosts were victorious on just five occasionss while 10 previous matches ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in the quarterfinals of the Scottish League Cup in April. St. Johnstone triumphed on penalties in a shock victory en route to winning the tournament.

The hosts are on a four-game winless run while Rangers have gone five games without a defeat in all competitions.

St. Johnstone form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-D-W

Rangers form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

St. Johnstone vs Rangers Team News

St. Johnstone

Craig Bryson, Cameron MacPherson and Murray Davidson are currently sidelined with injuries for the visit of Rangers. Liam Gordon is a doubt for the game.

Injury: Craig Bryson, Cameron MacPherson, Murray Davidson

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Liam Gordon

Rangers

Ryan Jack and Nathan Patterson are the only two injury concerns for the hosts while Ianis Hagi is currently in self-isolation after testing positive to COVID-19.

Furthermore, Nnamdi Ofoborh will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability. Jason Kerr and Ali McCann have left the club and joined English clubs Wigan Athletic and Preston North End respectively.

Injury: Ryan Jack, Nathan Patterson

COVID-19: Ianis Hagi

Doubtful: Nnamdi Ofoborh

Suspension: None

St. Johnstone vs Rangers Predicted XI

St. Johnstone Predicted XI (3-4-3): Zander Clark (GK); Jamie McCart, Liam Gordon, Hayden Muller; Reece Devine, Liam Craig, Glenn Middleton, Shaun Rooney; David Wotherspoon, Callum Hendry, Stevie May

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor (GK); Borno Barisic, Leon Balogun, Connor Goldson, James Tavanier; Joe Aribo, Steven Davis, Scott Wright; Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Kemar Roofe

St. Johnstone vs Rangers Prediction

Rangers are overwhelming favorites in the game and barring an unlikely upset, they should pick up a comfortable victory.

The defending champions have not been as emphatic in their defense of the title but should still have too much firepower for an out-of-sorts St. Johnstone side.

Also Read

Prediction: St. Johnstone 0-3 Rangers

Edited by Shardul Sant