St. Kitts and Nevis vs Bahamas Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th June 2024

Saint Kitts and Nevis host the Bahamas at the Warner Park Sporting Complex in Basseterre on Tuesday for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, looking to recover from their heavy loss to Costa Rica on the opening day. Ranked 147th in the world, St. Kitts were dealt a 4-0 defeat by the Ticos last week.

A brace from Oelando Galo, followed by goals from Josimar Alcocer and Andy Rojas, did the damage.

Following the result, Austin Huggins' side were left fourth in Group B without a point and a goal difference of -4. Only the Bahamas are behind them on the table, with the minnows losing their last game by a large margin.

The Baha Boyz were crushed 7-1 by a rampant Trinidad and Tobago at home on Saturday, as their defense was mercilessly cut open by the Soca Boys on a truly disappointing night for the hosts.

It also extended their winless run in all competitions to eight games as Nesley Jean's side continued to go through the motions.

St. Kitts and Nevis vs Bahamas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There has been just one clash between the sides in history, with St. Kitts thrashing their Caribbean rivals 4-0 in March 2021 in a World Cup qualifier.

The Baha Boyz are winless in their last eight official games, losing five.

St. Kitts have won just once from their last six games: a 3-1 win over San Marino, the lowest-ranked side in the world.

The Sugar Boys have failed to score in their last two games.

In their last two games alone, the Baha Boyz have conceded 13 goals: seven vs Trinidad and Tobago and six vs Puerto Rico.

St. Kitts are ranked 147th in the world, while their opponents are in position 200 in the latest FIFA Rankings.

St. Kitts and Nevis vs Bahamas Prediction

St. Kitts aren't the most formidable opposition and have seen a stop-start run lately, but the Baha Boyz are simply disappointing and one of the 14 weakest teams in the world.

Their last two results are enough to gauge how poor they've been lately, and we're betting on the Sugar Boyz to prevail comfortably.

Prediction: St. Kitts and Nevis 3-0 Bahamas

St. Kitts and Nevis vs Bahamas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: St. Kitts and Nevis to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No