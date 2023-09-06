St. Kitts vs Guadeloupe Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7, 2023

St. Kitts host Guadeloupe at SKNFA Technical Center in the CONCACAF Nations League on Thursday (September 7).

The 2023–24 Concacaf Nations League League B features St, Kitts, Guadeloupe, Saint Lucia and Sint Maarten. The winner of each group earns promotion to a superior division (league), while the bottom-placed team will be demoted to an inferior league.

The Sugar Boyz are facing Guadeloupe for the first time, having lost their last three games across competitions. St. Kitts lost to Trinidad and Tobago, United States of America and Jamaica in the Concacaf Gold Cup, conceding 14 goals without scoring any. They have won twice in their last five home games.

Guadeloupe, meanwhile, finished third in Group D of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup and were unable to advance to the knockouts. They have turned their focus to the Concacaf Nations League, which also serves as qualification for the 2024 Copa América. They lost their last game against Guatemala, ending a four-game unbeaten streak.

Guadeloupe finished second in the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League (B) group stage, failing to earn promotion to League A. Unlike Guadeloupe, Saint Kitts and Nevis topped their group in League C last year, so they're competing in League B this year. Guadeloupe are unbeaten in their last three away games.

St. Kitts vs Guadeloupe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

St. Kitts have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home games.

The hosts have scored twice and conceded 16 in their last five games.

St. Kitts have played 10 games in the Concacaf Nations League, winning four, as opposed to seven wins in 10 games for Guadeloupe.

Guadeloupe have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five away outings.

St. Kitts have won twice and lost thrice in their last five games, while Guadeloupe have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: St. Kitts: L-L-L-W-W; Guadeloupe: L-W-D-W-W

St. Kitts vs Guadeloupe Prediction

Winning at home is crucial in the Nations League, so every team strive to make the most of their home advantage. St. Kitts lost their last home game against the United States 6-0. Expect them to respond with a win against Guadeloupe.

Guadeloupe, meanwhile, are in better shape than St. Kitts and could snatch a shock win in Basseterre. They have been competitive on the road. Expect a win for St. Kitts, though, due to their home advantage and better recent form.

Prediction: St. Kitts 2-1 Guadeloupe

St. Kitts vs Guadeloupe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – St. Kitts

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: St. Kitts to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Guadeloupe to score - Yes