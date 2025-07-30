St. Louis City vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30th 2025

Aston Villa continue their preparation for the 2025-25 Premier League campaign as they take on St. Louis City in a friendly at Energizer Park on Wednesday. Unai Emery’s men are still searching for their first win in pre-season, while the hosts will be looking to secure a morale-boosting result ahead of their return to MLS action.

Ad

St. Louis City were left empty-handed once again as they suffered a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Minnesota United in their MLS clash last Sunday.

David Critchley’s side have lost five of their most recent six matches, with a narrow 2-1 victory over Portland Timbers on July 14 being the exception.

This dire run of results has seen St. Louis plunge into 14th place in the Western Conference standings with 18 points from 24 games, just two points above rock-bottom LA Galaxy.

Ad

Trending

Aston Villa were denied their first pre-season victory last weekend when they played out a 2-2 stalemate with Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt at the Lynn Family Stadium.

Before that, Emery’s men kicked off their warm-up games with a 1-0 loss against League Two side Walsall on July 16, three days before suffering a 3-1 defeat against German third-tier side Hansa Rostock.

Aston Villa have come into pre-season off the back of a heartbreaking end to the 2024-25 Premier League campaign as they missed out on Champions League qualification on the last day after suffering a 2-0 loss against Manchester United.

Ad

St. Louis City vs Aston Villa Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

St. Louis City and Aston Villa have never met before, and the two teams will be looking to kickstart their head-to-head record on a strong footing.

St. Louis have won just two of their last 14 matches across all competitions, while losing 10 and claiming two draws since May 11.

Aston Villa have failed to win six of their most recent seven away games, losing five and picking up one draw since the third week of April.

St. Louis have failed to win five of their last seven home games, losing three and claiming two draws since May’s 2-0 victory over Union Omaha in the US Open Cup.

Ad

St. Louis City vs Aston Villa Prediction

St. Louis City have struggled to impose themselves this season and will need to be at their best against a star-studded Aston Villa side.

While Emery’s men are yet to taste victory in pre-season, we predict they will show their class at Energizer Park and come away with the desired result.

Prediction: St. Louis City 1-3 Aston Villa

Ad

St. Louis City vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of St. Louis’ last nine games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in eight of the hosts’ last nine matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More