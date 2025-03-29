St. Louis City vs Austin FC Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2025

Major League Soccer returns with a fresh set of fixtures as St. Louis City and Austin FC lock horns at the City Park on Sunday. Nico Estevez’s men head into the weekend without a win in five games against the hosts since February 2023.

Ad

St. Louis City were guilty of a lack of cutting edge in front of goal last Sunday as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park.

Before that, Olof Mellberg’s side went unbeaten in their opening four matches to start their 2025 MLS campaign, claiming two, scoring four goals and keeping as many clean sheets.

St. Louis City have picked up eight points from the first 15 available to sit fifth in the Western Conference, one point behind Austin in second place.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Austin FC picked up consecutive victories for the first time this season last time out when they edged out San Diego FC 2-1 at the Q2 Stadium.

Before that, Estevez’s men snapped their run of two back-to-back defeats on March 15 with a 1-0 win over Los Angeles FC, courtesy of a first-half strike from Guillermo Biro.

While Austin will look to make it three wins on the trot for the first time since July 2022, next up is the challenge of an opposing side whom they have failed to get the better of in their previous five clashes.

Ad

St. Louis City vs Austin FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the sixth meeting between St. Louis City and Austin, with Mellberg’s men claiming three wins from their previous five encounters.

St. Louis City are unbeaten in five of their last six MLS home matches, winning four, since the start of September.

Austin have won two of their last six away league games, losing three, since September.

St. Louis boast the best defensive record in the league this season, keeping four clean sheets and conceding once in five matches.

Ad

St. Louis City vs Austin FC Prediction

The last five meetings between St. Louis and Austin have produced a combined 21 goals, so anticipate another action-packed contest at the City Park this weekend. However, expect St. Louis to make the most of their home advantage and come away with the desired result.

Prediction: St. Louis City 2-1 Austin FC

St. Louis City vs Austin FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - St. Louis to win

Ad

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their previous five meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of their five clashes.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback