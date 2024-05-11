St. Louis City vs Chicago Fire prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2024

Major League Soccer returns with a fresh set of fixtures as St. Louis City and Chicago Fire square off at Citypark on Saturday. While the hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten home run this season, Frank Klopas’ men head into the weekend in search of their first away win.

St. Louis City played out a third stalemate in four games last Saturday when they were held to a goalless draw by Houston Dynamo.

With that result, Bradley Carnell’s side have now gone unbeaten in all but one of their opening 10 matches this season, claiming two wins and seven draws so far.

With 13 points from a possible 30, St. Louis are currently ninth in the Western Conference table but could move into sixth place with all three points this weekend.

Over in the East, Chicago Fire continue to struggle for results as they fell to a disappointing 1-0 loss against New England Revolution last time out.

Klopas’ men have now gone three consecutive games without a win, picking up one point from a possible nine, and have managed just two wins all season.

With 10 points from 11 matches, Chicago Fire are currently 13th in the Eastern Conference standings, just three points above rock-bottom New England Revolution.

St. Louis City vs Chicago Fire Head-To-Head

This will be the third-ever meeting between St. Louis City and Chicago Fire, with Klopas’ men claiming two wins in their previous two encounters.

St. Louis City Form Guide: D-D-W-D-L

Chicago Fire Form Guide: L-D-L-D-W

St. Louis City vs Chicago Fire Team News

St. Louis City

Joshua Yaro, Njabulo Blom and Eduard Löwen have all been ruled out through injuries and will play no part in Saturday’s game.

Injured: Joshua Yaro, Njabulo Blom, Eduard Löwen

Suspended: None

Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire will be without Tobias Salquist, Javier Casas Jr., Maren Haile-Selassie and Chase Gasper, who continue their spells on the sidelines.

Injured: Tobias Salquist, Javier Casas Jr., Maren Haile-Selassie, Chase Gasper

Suspended: None

St. Louis City vs Chicago Fire Predicted XI

St. Louis City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Roman Burki; Tomas Totland, Tim Parker, Joakim Nilsson, Anthony Markanich; Christopher Durkin, Tomas Ostrák; Rasmus Alm, Indiana Vassilev, Celio Pompeu; João Klauss

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Chris Brady; Andrew Gutman, Mauricio Pineda, Carlos Teran, Allan Arigoni; Kellyn Acosta, Fabian Herbers; Xherdan Shaqiri, Chris Mueller, Brian Gutierrez; Hugo Cuypers

St. Louis City vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Chicago Fire have struggled to get going this season, especially on their travels. St. Louis’ home advantage gives them a slight edge and we see them coming away with all three points this weekend.

Prediction: St. Louis City 2-1 Chicago Fire