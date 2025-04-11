St. Louis City vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2025

St. Louis City will host Columbus Crew at the CITYPARK on Sunday in the eighth round of the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign. The home side enjoyed a positive start to their season but have hit a rough patch in recent games, dropping down to 11th in the Western Conference with eight points from an obtainable 21.

They were beaten 2-0 by Sporting Kansas City in their last match and had good chances to open the scoring in the first half but failed to convert before their opponents netted twice in the final 20 minutes of the contest to clinch maximum points.

Columbus Crew, meanwhile, have performed well in their league duties this season and are making an early push for the playoffs. They picked up a 2-1 win over Montreal last time out, with Aziel Jackson and Jacen Russell-Rowe handing the Crew a two-goal lead heading into the interval before their opponents halved the deficit early in the second half.

The visitors have climbed to the top of the Eastern Conference with 15 points and will be looking to continue their strong performances this weekend.

St. Louis City vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the first-ever league and overall second meeting between St. Louis and Columbus.

The only previous encounter between the two teams came back in July 2023 when the two teams locked horns in the Leagues Cup, with the Crew winning the group-stage clash 2-1.

St. Louis have scored four goals in MLS this season. Only New England Revolution (3) have managed fewer.

Columbus have the third-best defensive record in the American top flight this season with a goal concession tally of five.

St. Louis City vs Columbus Crew Prediction

St. Louis are on a three-game losing streak and have failed to score any goals in five of their seven games so far. They have, however, lost just one of their last five home matches and will head into the weekend clash as slight favorites.

The Crew, on the other hand, are on a run of consecutive victories and are undefeated in their last six games across all competitions. They are in much better form than their weekend opponents and should come out on top here.

Prediction: St. Louis City 0-1 Columbus Crew

St. Louis City vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Columbus Crew to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last six league matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last 10 league matches)

