St. Louis City vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd March 2024

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as DC United take on an impressive St. Louis City side in an important clash at the City Park on Saturday.

St. Louis City vs DC United Preview

St. Louis City are currently in fifth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The hosts were held to a 3-3 draw by Los Angeles Galaxy in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

DC United, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The away side slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Inter Miami last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

St. Louis City vs DC United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

St. Louis City are yet to play an official match against DC United in the MLS and will need to adapt to a new opponent this weekend.

St. Louis City are unbeaten in their two matches at home in the MLS so far this season and have lost only one of their last nine such games in the regular season in a run dating back to July last year.

DC United have played out draws in their first two matches away from home in the MLS so far this season - the first time since 2000 that they have managed to avoid defeat in their first two away games of the season.

St. Louis City vs DC United Prediction

St. Louis City have made the City Park a fortress over the past year and will be intent on building on their impressive debut in the MLS. The hosts have a good squad at their disposal and will look to be at their best this weekend.

DC United have managed to hold their own so far this season but have a poor away record in the MLS over the past year. St. Louis City have the upper hand at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: St. Louis City 2-0 DC United

St. Louis City vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - St. Louis City to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: St. Louis City to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Aziel Jackson to score - Yes