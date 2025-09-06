St. Louis City vs FC Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | September 6th 2025

The action results in MLS as St. Louis City and FC Dallas go head-to-head on Saturday. Eric Quill’s men have failed to win their previous three visits to Energizer Park and will head into the weekend looking to secure just their second away win since the start of May.

Ad

St. Louis were left empty-handed last time out when they fell to a 3-2 home defeat against Houston Dynamo after scoring twice in the final four minutes to reduce the deficit to one goal in a failed second-half comeback attempt.

David Critchley’s men have now lost six of their most recent seven matches across all competitions, with a 3-1 victory over Nashville on August 10 being the exception.

This poor run of form has seen St. Louis plunge into 14th place in the Western Conference standings with 21 points from 28 matches, two points above rock-bottom LA Galaxy.

Ad

Trending

Elsewhere, Dallas were involved in a share of the spoils for the second consecutive game last time out when they played out a 1-1 draw with LA Galaxy at the Toyota Stadium.

Quill’s men have now gone unbeaten in five of their last six matches, picking up two wins and three draws, having lost each of the four games preceding this run.

Dallas have picked up 30 points from their 27 MLS matches so far to sit 12th in the West, but could move within two points of the playoff places with a win this weekend.

Ad

St. Louis City vs FC Dallas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With three wins from the last six meetings between the sides, Dallas hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

St. Louis City have picked up two wins in that time, while the two teams have settled for a share of the spoils once.

St. Louis boast an unbeaten home record in this fixture, having picked up two wins and one draw from the three games at Energizer Park.

Dallas have failed to win seven of their last eight away matches across all competitions, losing four and claiming three draws since the start of May.

Ad

St. Louis City vs FC Dallas Prediction

While St. Louis find themselves scrambling for points at the wrong end of the table, they will be backing themselves to turn things around at home, where they have been rock-solid in this fixture. Dallas’ form on the road is currently nothing to write home about and we fancy Critchley’s men to come away with the desired result, albeit by a narrow margin.

Ad

Prediction: St. Louis City 2-1 FC Dallas

St. Louis City vs FC Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - St. Louis to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in St. Louis’ last six games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in the hosts’ last nine outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More