St. Louis City vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | February 21st 2024

St. Louis City will host Houston Dynamo at the Citypark on Wednesday in the first leg of their 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup first-round clash.

The home side enjoyed a memorable debut MLS campaign last season and will be looking to perform even better this year. However, they had mixed results during the off-season, picking up two wins and two draws in their first four friendlies before suffering a 3-2 defeat to USL Championship side Louisville City in their final friendly outing last Thursday.

St. Louis City are set to make their CONCACAF Champions Cup debut this Wednesday before kicking off their league campaign with a home clash against Real Salt Lake at the weekend.

Like their midweek opponents, Houston Dynamo are gearing up for the new MLS season but will first turn their attention to continental football this week. They were beaten 1-0 by Orlando City in a friendly clash last time out, falling to a Martin Ojeda strike just before the interval.

The visitors last appeared in the continental showpiece back in 2019, making it to the quarterfinals before losing 3-0 to Tigres. They will be looking to mark their return to the competition with a win.

St. Louis City vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just two meetings between St. Louis and Houston. The hosts are undefeated in both matchups, picking up a win and a draw.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

The hosts have scored at least one goal in their last seven games across all competitions.

Only four of St Louis' 12 league defeats last season came on home turf.

St. Louis City vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

St. Louis' latest result ended a four-game unbeaten run and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have lost their last two competitive games at the Citypark but will be hopeful of a positive result this week against a side they have historically performed well against.

Houston, meanwhile, are on a three-game losing streak after losing just one of their nine games prior. They have struggled for results on the road of late and could see defeat here.

Prediction: St. Louis City 2-1 Houston Dynamo

St. Louis City vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: St. Louis City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the visitors' last eight competitive matches)