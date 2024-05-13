St. Louis City vs Los Angeles FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2024

Major League Soccer returns with a fresh set of fixtures as St. Louis City and Los Angeles FC lock horns at Citypark on Wednesday. Steven Cherundolo’s men head into the midweek clash without an away win this season and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Brazilian striker Joao Klauss grabbed the headlines last weekend as he netted a second-half brace to fire St. Louis City to a 3-1 victory over Chicago Fire on home turf.

Bradley Carnell’s men have gone five consecutive games without defeat, picking up two wins and three draws, and have lost just one of their 12 matches this season.

With 18 points from 12 matches, St. Louis are fifth in the Western Conference table, two points and four places above Wednesday’s visitors.

Los Angeles FC, meanwhile, turned in another impressive team display last time out as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps.

Before that, Cherundolo’s side booked their spot in the round of 16 of the US Open Cup courtesy of a 3-1 victory over USL Championship side Las Vegas Lights on May 9.

While Los Angeles FC will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling and make it three wins on the bounce, they have struggled to get going away from home, where they have failed to win their five league matches so far.

St. Louis City vs Los Angeles FC Head-To-Head

This will be the fourth-ever meeting between St. Louis and Los Angeles FC, with both sides claiming one win each in their previous three encounters. Their most recent encounter came in pre-season in February this year, when St. Louis secured a narrow 1-0 victory.

St. Louis City Form Guide: W-D-D-W-D

Los Angeles FC Form Guide: W-W-L-W-D

St. Louis City vs Los Angeles FC Team New

St. Louis City

Joshua Yaro and Eduard Lowen are both recuperating from hamstring injuries and will play no part in Wednesday’s game.

Injured: Joshua Yaro, Eduard Lowen

Suspended: None

Los Angeles FC

The visitors will take to the pitch without Ryan Hollingshead, David Martínez and Lorenzo Dellavalle, who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Ryan Hollingshead, David Martínez, Lorenzo Dellavalle

Suspended: None

St. Louis City vs Los Angeles FC Predicted XI

St. Louis City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Roman Burki; Tomas Totland, Tim Parker, Kyle Hiebert, Anthony Markanich; Christopher Durkin, Tomas Ostrak; Rasmus Alm, Indiana Vassilev, Celio Pompeu; Joao Klauss

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris; Sergi Palencia, Maxime Chanot, Aaron Long, Omar Campos; Timothy Tillman, Kei Kamara, Eduard Atuesta; Cristian Olivera, Mateusz Bogusz, Denis Bouanga.

St. Louis City vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

St. Louis and Los Angeles have both put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and we anticipate an end-to-end matchup at Citypark. Los Angeles have struggled for results away from home and we fancy Carnell’s men coming away with a narrow victory.

Prediction: St. Louis City 2-1 Los Angeles FC