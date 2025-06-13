St. Louis City vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th June 2025

The 2025 edition of MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as St. Louis City lock horns with Los Angeles Galaxy in an important encounter at the Energizer Park on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

St. Louis City vs Los Angeles Galaxy Preview

Los Angeles Galaxy are rooted to the bottom of the MLS Western Conference standings and have struggled to make their mark this season. The away side eased past Real Salt Lake by a 2-0 scoreline last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

St. Louis City, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table and have not been at their best over the past year. The hosts slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Portland Timbers in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

St. Louis City vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

St. Louis City have a good record against Los Angeles Galaxy and have won two out of the six matches played between the two teams, with the other four games ending in draws.

St. Louis City are unbeaten in their five matches against Los Angeles Galaxy in MLS and have won each of their last two such games in the competition.

St. Louis City suffered their ninth defeat in their last 13 matches in the regular season of MLS, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 2-1 scoreline against San Jose Earthquakes last month.

Los Angeles Galaxy were on a winless run of 16 matches on the trot before they secured a 2-0 victory against Real Salt Lake last month.

St. Louis City vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have been in dismal form so far this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Joseph Paintsil has been impressive for his side and will need to add to his goal tally in this match.

St. Louis City are also in the midst of a slump and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: St. Louis City 2-2 Los Angeles Galaxy

St. Louis City vs Los Angeles Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles Galaxy to score first - Yes

