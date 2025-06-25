St. Louis City vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | June 25, 2025

Major League Soccer returns with a fresh set of fixtures as St. Louis City and Orlando City square off at CityPark on Wednesday. This will be the first meeting between the two sides since August 2023, when Oscar Pareja’s St. Louis won 2-1 at home.

St. Louis City needed a 95th-minute strike from Joao Klauss to salvage a 3-3 stalemate against LA Galaxy in their thrilling clash at CityPark last time out. David Critchley’s side have won once in eight games across competitions, losing five, since May.

St. Louis have 15 points from 18 matches to occupy the penultimate spot in the Western Conference, only above last-placed LA Galaxy.

Meanwhile, Orlando returned to winning ways last time out when they edged out Colorado Rapids 1-0 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Before that, Pareja’s men saw their 12-game unbeaten league run snapped on May 29 with a 3-2 loss to Atlanta United, three days before a 3-1 loss to Chicago Fire.

Trending

Orlando have 30 points from 18 matches to sit fifth in the Eastern Conference, seven points behind leaders Philadelphia Union.

St. Louis City vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two teams, with St. Louis winning 2-1 in their first encounter.

St. Louis have lost one of their most recent six home games, winning two, since April.

Orlando have four wins in eight of their last nine away matches across competitions, losing once, since March.

St. Louis holds the second-worst attacking record in the Western Conference, scoring 17 goals — only Austin (15) have netted fewer.

St. Louis City vs Orlando City Prediction

St. Louis have endured a turbulent campaign as they find themselves at the wrong end of the standings. Orlando, meanwhile, have been tough to crack on their travels, so they should come away with a win.

Prediction: St. Louis 1-3 Orlando

St. Louis City vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Orlando to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been at least 11 corners in five of Orlando’s last six games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in seven of Orlando’s last nine outings.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More