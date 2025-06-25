St. Louis City vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | June 25, 2025

Major League Soccer returns with a fresh set of fixtures as St. Louis City and Orlando City square off at CityPark on Wednesday. This will be the first meeting between the two sides since August 2023, when Oscar Pareja’s St. Louis won 2-1 at home.
St. Louis City needed a 95th-minute strike from Joao Klauss to salvage a 3-3 stalemate against LA Galaxy in their thrilling clash at CityPark last time out. David Critchley’s side have won once in eight games across competitions, losing five, since May.
St. Louis have 15 points from 18 matches to occupy the penultimate spot in the Western Conference, only above last-placed LA Galaxy.
Meanwhile, Orlando returned to winning ways last time out when they edged out Colorado Rapids 1-0 at the Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Before that, Pareja’s men saw their 12-game unbeaten league run snapped on May 29 with a 3-2 loss to Atlanta United, three days before a 3-1 loss to Chicago Fire.
Orlando have 30 points from 18 matches to sit fifth in the Eastern Conference, seven points behind leaders Philadelphia Union.
St. Louis City vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the second meeting between the two teams, with St. Louis winning 2-1 in their first encounter.
- St. Louis have lost one of their most recent six home games, winning two, since April.
- Orlando have four wins in eight of their last nine away matches across competitions, losing once, since March.
- St. Louis holds the second-worst attacking record in the Western Conference, scoring 17 goals — only Austin (15) have netted fewer.
St. Louis City vs Orlando City Prediction
St. Louis have endured a turbulent campaign as they find themselves at the wrong end of the standings. Orlando, meanwhile, have been tough to crack on their travels, so they should come away with a win.
Prediction: St. Louis 1-3 Orlando
St. Louis City vs Orlando City Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Orlando to win
Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been at least 11 corners in five of Orlando’s last six games.)
Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in seven of Orlando’s last nine outings.)