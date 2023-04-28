St. Louis City vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 29th 2023

St. Louis City will entertain the Portland Timbers in MLS Western Conference action at the CityPark on Saturday.

The hosts have retained the top spot in the Western Conference standings with 19 points from nine games. They have bounced back well from back-to-back defeats in the MLS and are unbeaten in their last two league games.

In their previous outing, they were held to a 1-1 draw by the Colorado Rapids. Rasmus Alm opened the scoring in the 57th minute but Michael Barrios equalized in injury time for the Rapids.

The visitors have just eight points from 10 games and in their previous outing, suffered a 2-1 away defeat to FC Cincinnati. Both teams took part in the US Open Cup in midweek, with the hosts recording a 5-1 win over Union Omaha and the Timbers defeating Orange County SC.

St. Louis City vs Portland Timbers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just once thus far, with that meeting coming at Providence Park in March. St. Louis recorded a 2-1 win in that game thanks to Jared Stroud and Kyle Hiebert after Zac McGraw broke the deadlock in the third minute.

The hosts have scored 11 goals in their first four home games in the MLS, which is the best record for a team in its inaugural season at this stage, overtaking Atlanta United's record of 10 goals from four games in 2017.

Portland have a poor run in their travels this season, suffering defeats in four of their five games. They have conceded 12 of their 15 goals in away games.

The hosts have the best-attacking record in the MLS this season, scoring 21 goals in nine games.

St. Louis City vs Portland Timbers Prediction

The hosts have been impressive in their debut MLS season and have made the most of their attacking prowess. They will have the upper hand at home, having defeated Portland last month, and will be hopeful of a positive outcome.

Portland have a few injury concerns heading into the game. Felipe Mora, Sebastian Blanco, and Yimmi Chara will miss the trip to St. Louis City and their absence will be felt in this match.

Portland are winless in their away games this season and have just one win in the league since March. Considering St. Louis' home form and Portland's poor away run, we expect the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: St. Louis City 2-1 Portland Timbers

St. Louis City vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - St. Louis City

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jared Stroud to score or assist any time - Yes

