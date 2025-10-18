St. Louis City vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19, 2025   

St. Louis City will welcome Real Salt Lake at CITYPARK in Major League Soccer on Sunday. This is the final matchday of the regular season, with the visitors fighting to reach the playoffs while the hosts already know their fate.

St. Louis City won their last match against Austin FC 3-1 but it was not enough to improve their spot in the standings. They sit 13th in the Western Conference table on 31 points and cannot qualify for the playoffs even if they win their last game. Out of 33 matches, St. Louis City have managed eight wins, alongside 18 draws and seven losses.

St. Louis City will hope to wrap up their campaign honorably, especially in front of their home fans. They are winless in their last three home games, drawing once and losing twice. The hosts are in search of their second win over Real Salt Lake after six clashes. St. Louis City lost 3-2 away in their last meeting with the visitors.

Real Salt Lake will be on a crucial mission. They need maximum points to maintain their position in the standings to be able to qualify for the playoffs. The visitors sit ninth on 40 points, closing the wild-card zone. However, hot on their heels are 10th-placed Colorado Rapids (40 points) and 11th-placed San Jose Earthquakes (38 points).

Claret and Cobalt could drop from the top nine if they fail to find success at CITYPARK, thus ruining their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. After two successive wins, Real Salt Lake fumbled in their last match, losing to Seattle Sounders 1-0. The visitors are very determined and will hope to exploit the hosts' inconsistent form.

St. Louis City vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

St. Louis City have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches against Real Salt Lake.

St. Louis City have drawn twice and lost once in their last three matches at home against Real Salt Lake.

St. Louis City have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Real Salt Lake have won once and lost four times in their last five matches on the road.

St. Louis City have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches, while Real Salt Lake have won twice and lost thrice.

Form Guide: St. Louis City – W-L-W-W-D, Real Salt Lake – L-W-W-L-L.

St. Louis City vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

St. Louis City are yet to beat Real Salt Lake at CITYPARK. Do we expect that to be their chief objective for this meeting?

Real Salt Lake would leave no stone unturned to prevail in this clash, but would need to get past their mediocre away form

Real Salt Lake come in as the favorites based on form and motivation.

Prediction: St. Louis City 1-2 Real Salt Lake

St. Louis City vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Real Salt Lake

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Real Salt Lake to score first – Yes

Tip 4: St. Louis City to score - Yes

