St. Louis City vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th March 2025

St. Louis and Seattle Sounders lock horns at Energizer Park on Saturday for a clash in MLS, looking for their second win of the new season. Speaking of the hosts, the Missouri outfit are unbeaten so far, winning once and drawing twice to collect five points in three games and sit in sixth place in the Western Conference table.

Interestingly, they've kept a clean sheet in every league game so far as St. Louis are the only team in the entire MLS right now who are yet to concede a goal in the 2025 season.

Following back-to-back draws to Colorado Rapids and San Diego, Olof Mellberg's side overcame LA Galaxy on the road to secure a comfortable 3-0 victory. Cedric Teuchert, Marcel Hartel and Simon Becher were the goalscorers on the day.

On the other hand, Seattle Sounders roared to their first top flight win of the season last weekend as they crushed LAFC 5-2 at home. The Rave Green ran riot in the second half, netting four times as they secured their maiden victory of the campaign in emphatic fashion.

However, just days later, they were brought down to earth again as Cruz Azul beat them 4-1 in the CONCACAF Champions League, knocking them out of the competition as the Mexican side prevailed on aggregate by an identical scoreline.

St. Louis City vs Seattle Sounders Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only four clashes between the sides in the past, with Seattle Sounders winning on every occasion, scoring nine goals and conceding just once.

St. Louis are the only side in the MLS right now who haven't conceded a single goal in the campaign, keeping a clean sheet in all three of their games: vs Colorado, vs San Diego and vs LA Galaxy.

The Rave Greens have won just twice in their last six games in all competitions.

St. Louis City vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

The home side will once again rely on their stoic defense here to frustrate their visitors, who command a frightening attacking frontline.

Seattle will be their toughest opposition yet, as the unstoppable force meets an immovable object. Sparks are set to fly here, but it may still end all square.

Prediction: St. Louis City 1-1 Seattle Sounders

St. Louis City vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

