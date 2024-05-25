St. Louis City vs Seattle Sounders prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2024

The action continues in MLS as Seattle Sounders journey to Citypark to take on St. Louis City on Saturday (May 25). Brian Schmetzer’s men head into the weekend fresh off a nervy US Open Cup victory.

St. Louis City were left empty handed once again as they fell to a 3-1 defeat against FC Cincinnati at the TQL Stadium on Saturday. Before that, Bradley Carnell’s side saw their five-match unbeaten run come to an end on May 16 with a 2-0 home defeat by Los Angeles FC.

While St. Louis will look to return to winning ways, next up is the challenge of a Seattle side who have won their previous two encounters, scoring five goals and keeping two clean sheets.

Seattle, meanwhile, booked their spot in the quarterfinals of the US Open Cup on Wednesday with a narrow 2-1 win over Phoenix Rising FC at Lumen Field.

Schmetzer’s men now turn their attention to MLS, where they are winless in two outings, picking up one point since a 2-1 victory against Portland Timbers on May 12.

With 14 points from 14 matches, the Sounders are 14th in the Western Conference, two points and one place behind St. Louis City.

St. Louis City vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head

This will be the third meeting between St. Louis City and Seattle, with Schmetzer’s men winning their previous two encounters.

St. Louis City Form Guide: L-L-W-D-D

Seattle Sounders Form Guide: W-D-L-W-W

St. Louis City vs Seattle Sounders Team News

St. Louis City

Veteran defender Joshua Yaro is recuperating from a hamstring injury and will play no part on Sunday.

Injured: Joshua Yaro

Suspended: None

Seattle Sounders

The visitors will take to the pitch without several players who have been sidelined through injuries. Nouhou Tolo is suspended.

Injured: Leo Chu, Josh Atencio, Nathan Cardoso, Braudilio Rodrigues

Suspended: Nouhou Tolo

St. Louis City vs Seattle Sounders Predicted XIs

St. Louis City (4-4-2): Roman Bürki; Akil Watts, Kyle Hiebert, Joakim Nilsson, Nikolas Dyhr; Aziel Jackson, Njabulo Blom, Hosei Kijima, Celio Pompeu; Samuel Adeniran, Joao Klauss

Seattle Sounders (4-2-3-1): Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gomez, Jackson Ragen, Cody Baker; Cristian Roldan, Joao Paulo; Obed Vargas, Albert Rusnak, Jordan Morris; Raul Ruidíaz

St. Louis City vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

St. Louis City have struggled to get going recently and are in for a tough 90 minutes against a spirited Seattle side. However, Carnell’s men have lost just one home game this season and should do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: St. Louis 1-1 Seattle