St. Louis City vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29th 2023

St. Louis City will welcome Sporting Kansas City to the CityPark in the Western Conference round-one best-of-3 series match on Sunday.

The hosts finished atop the Western Conference standings in their debut campaign, three points above the Seattle Sounders. They are winless in their last two league outings, failing to score in these games as well.

The visitors, meanwhile, booked their place in the playoffs via the newly-introduced Wild Card games last week. They met the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, with the match ending in a goalless draw after 90 minutes. Goalkeeper Tim Melia was the hero for this team, making a crucial save in the first penalty in the shootout, which Kansas won 4-2.

It was a great performance from the 37-year-old who has won his last seven shootouts with the club.

St. Louis City vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met three times thus far, with all meetings coming in the MLS this season. All games have produced conclusive results, with the hosts having a 2-1 lead in wins. Interestingly, wins for both teams have come in their home games. All three meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Louis City have scored four goals apiece in their two home meetings against the visitors.

Sporting Kansas City have won eight of their last 10 league games, scoring at least two goals in six games in that period.

St. Louis City have just two wins in their last eight games in all competitions, with only one of them coming at home.

The visitors have won just one of their 26 away games in the MLS playoffs, suffering 17 defeats and drawing seven games.

St. Louis City vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

The hosts have seen a drop in form recently and have recorded just two wins in the MLS since August. At home, they have won four of their last six league games and will look to count on the home advantage in this match. They have won their two home meetings against the visitors with an aggregate score of 8-1 and are strong favorites.

The Wizards witnessed a late resurgence in their league campaign, winning seven of their last 10 games. One of their three defeats in that period came against City earlier this month. They have just two wins in their last 10 away games in the MLS and might struggle here.

Home advantage plays an important role in the MLS and, considering the 100% record for City against Kansas, we back them to record a win.

Prediction: St. Louis City 2-1 Sporting Kansas City

St. Louis City vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - St. Louis City to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Alan Pulido to score or assist any time - Yes