St Louis City vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30th 2023

St Louis City will welcome Sporting Kansas City to CityPark for an MLS Western Conference fixture on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a comeback 2-1 away win over Minnesota United last weekend. Teemu Pukki put the hosts ahead in the 48th minute but goals from Joao Klaus and Njabulo Blom helped their side complete the comeback.

Sporting Kansas City, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 home win over Houston Dynamo despite having been reduced to 10 men. All three goals were scored in the first half, with Johnny Russell opening the scoring before being sent off. William Agada and Teenage Hadebe each scored in first-half injury time.

The victory took them to 10th spot in the Western Conference table, having garnered 38 points from 31 games. St Louis City still lead the way at the summit with 53 points to their name.

St Louis City vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be only the third meeting between the two sides. They each have one win apiece.

Their most recent clash came three weeks ago when Sporting Kansas City claimed a 2-1 home win.

Ten of St Louis City's last 12 games in all competitions have produced three goals or more.

Six of Sporting Kansas City's last seven competitive games have produced at least three goals.

Seven of St Louis City's last eight league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

St Louis City vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

St Louis City are competing in their first-ever season of MLS football, having been founded just four years ago. They have defied the odds to lead the Western Conference table and their eight-point lead at the summit has put them on course to be regular season champions.

Sporting Kansas City have alternated between wins and draws in their last five games but will attempt to buck that trend with a victory here. Both sides tend to be involved in high-scoring games and more of the same can be expected.

We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: St Louis City 3-1 Sporting Kansas City

St Louis City vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - St Louis City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tipp 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - St Louis City to score over 1.5 goals