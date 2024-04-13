St. Louis vs Austin Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th April 2024

St. Louis City will play host to Austin at CITYPARK in Major League Soccer action on Sunday.

St. Louis vs Austin Preview

St. Louis City are enduring a tepid start to their campaign, with only one victory recorded in seven matches. They sit 11th out of 14 teams in the Western Conference with eight points and are winless in their last five matches. The hosts, however, are yet to lose at home this season and could draw inspiration from that record against the visitors.

Four-year-old St. Louis ran a fairy-tale campaign last season, finishing atop the Western Conference but crashed out in round one of the playoffs. They will relish the prospect of reliving that experience this term but they are struggling for form and need to fix that early in the campaign.

Austin had a difficult start to their season as well, but have been showing signs of improvement. They will head into this meeting on the back of two straight wins, after a streak of three draws and two losses. The visitors sit eighth in the Western Conference standings with nine points.

Los Verdes are in search of their first win over St. Louis City and could exploit the hosts’ weak form to make it happen. However, Austin have not been impressive on the road, as they are winless in their last five trips. It’s a crucial game for both sides, who could swap their places in the event of a win or defeat.

St. Louis vs Austin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

St. Louis have won twice and drawn once in their last three clashes with Austin.

St. Louis have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five matches at home.

St. Louis and Austin are yet to lay their hands on the MLS Cup.

Austin have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five away matches.

St. Louis have drawn four times and lost once in their last five matches while Austin have won twice, drawn twice and lost once.

St. Louis vs Austin Prediction

St. Louis could boost their confidence level with a win in this match, which could spark their revival. Conversely, a defeat would dampen their spirits even more and harm their already shaky campaign.

Austin will seek to maintain their position and avoid being outpaced in the standings. A draw would be acceptable for head coach Josh Wolff.

St. Louis are expected to come out on top as they are determined to put a positive spin on their campaign.

Prediction: St. Louis 2-1 Austin

St. Louis vs Austin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – St. Louis to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: St. Louis to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Austin to score - Yes