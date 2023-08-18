St. Louis vs Austin Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th August 2023 

St. Louis host Austin at the CITYPARK on Sunday for a clash in the MLS, looking to get over their disappointment of an early exit from the 2023 Leagues Cup.

The Missouri outfit lost both their group matches, 2-1 to Columbus Crew and 4-0 to Club America, after being unable to carry their league form into the competition.

Bradley Carnell's side currently lead the Western Conference standings with 41 points from 23 games, four clear of any side in the division.

Their last MLS outing before heading into the cup was a 3-0 victory over bottom side Inter Miami. Now, ahead of their league return, St. Louis will be looking to build on this momentum to pick up another win.

Austin, meanwhile, have had a strange campaign in the league, winning and losing nine times each from 23 games to sit in fifth place in the Western Conference standings with 32 points.

Like St. Louis, Austin too went out in the first round of the Leagues Cup, losing to Mexican sides Mazatlan and Juarez in a pair of 3-1 defeats.

However, things have seemed better in the league for the Oaks, who've won four of their last six games.

St. Louis vs Austin Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second meeting between the sides in history.

St. Louis beat Austin 3-2 in February 2023 in their only prior clash so far.

With 13 wins from 23 games, St. Louis have registered the most wins in the Western Conference league.

Having beaten Minnesota in their last away match, Austin could secure back-to-back wins on the road for the first time this season.

Austin have won four of their last six games in the MLS.

St. Louis have won four of their last five games in the MLS, keeping a clean sheet in three.

St. Louis vs Austin Prediction

St. Louis may have beaten Austin in their first clash, but things have changed since then.

Austin have improved in recent weeks and won't go down easily. This could end in a first draw of the fixture's short history.

Prediction: St. Louis 2-2 Austin

St. Louis vs Austin Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes