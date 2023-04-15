St. Louis vs Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | April 15, 2023 

High-flying Cincinnati visit the World Wide Technology Soccer Park on Saturday (April 15) to face St. Louis in MLS, looking to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

The Orange and Blue have won five times and drawn twice in their opening seven games of the 2023 campaign, including three wins from their last three outings.

Interestingly, that was a troika of 1-0 wins over Nashville, Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union. With 17 points, Cincinnati sit atop the Eastern Conference.

St. Louis, meanwhile, have also started their debut campaign on a bright note, collecting 15 points from seven games, the most in the Western Conference after only Seattle Sounders (16).

The Missouri outfit began their season with five consecutive wins before losing to Minnesota and Seattle in their last two games, which halted their momentum .

St. Louis vs Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams are meeting for the first time in the MLS.

St. Louis have scored 15 goals in the league, the joint-most in the Western Conference along with Seattle Sounders

The hosts have conceded eight goals, also the joint-most in the Western Conference along with San Jose Earthquakes.

Cincinnati have the best defence in the Eastern Conference, conceding only four goals in seven games.

Without a defeat yet, Cincinnati are the only unbeaten team in the Eastern Conference and one of only two unbeaten teams along with LAFA in the top tier.

Cincinnati have won their last three league games and could make it four in a row for the first time since April-May 2022.

The visitors have kept a clean sheet in three consecutive league games for the first time since July-August 2020 (3). They could make it four in a row for the first time since June-July 2018.

St. Louis vs Cincinnati Prediction

It's a clash of two well-oiled sides who've taken the league by storm and are in a rich vein of form. Both have displayed ferocious attacking intent going forward while maintaining a tight backline to frustrate opponents.

Given the quality on display, it should be neck-to-neck, and the game might as well end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: St. Louis 1-1 Cincinnati

St. Louis vs Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes