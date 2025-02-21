St. Louis vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23rd 2025

St. Louis will play host to Colorado Rapids at Energizer Park in Major League Soccer on Sunday. We are set to witness the first matchday of the new season.

St. Louis vs Colorado Rapids Preview

St. Louis will be aiming to achieve early momentum by prevailing in their first game of the season, thanks to home advantage. A dream start to their campaign would help blot out the memories of their awful 4-1 loss to Minnesota United on the final matchday of last season. St. Louis were crushed by Colorado Rapids 4-1 in the sides’ last meeting.

The hosts finished 24th in the overall table last season and did not qualify for the playoffs. However, the team made some reinforcements during the off-season, enrolling six new players including centre-forward Cedric Teuchert from Hannover. But they will miss the services of three injured players including Brazilian Célio Pompeu.

Colorado Rapids will head for this game on the back of a crucial 2-1 win over Los Angeles FC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. The visitors suffered bruises in the final lap of the 2024 season, losing their last six matches, with 18 goals conceded against four. However, their preseason was promising, with two wins and two draws in four matches.

Pids finished in the 12th spot last season and qualified for the playoffs but couldn’t progress beyond the first round. They signed 10 new players ahead of the new season, including Brazilian centre-forward Rafael Navarro and defensive midfielder Josh Atencio. However, attacking midfielders Cole Bassett and Theodore Ku-DiPietro are unavailable due to injuries.

St. Louis vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both teams have met four times, with Colorado Rapids winning twice and St. Louis once, while one game ended in a draw.

St. Louis have won four times and lost once in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

St. Louis played six matches during the off-season, winning three, drawing two and losing once.

Colorado Rapids have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

St. Louis have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches, the same as Colorado Rapids. Form Guide: St. Louis – W-W-D-D-W, Colorado Rapids – W-W-D-W-D.

St. Louis vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

The sides will be looking to replicate their impressive pre-season form in this season-opening game. St. Louis, who have lost at home once to the visitors, will strive to avoid another setback.

Colorado Rapids will take confidence from their superior head-to-head record over the hosts, in a match that could be decided by individuality.

St. Louis are the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: St. Louis 2-1 Colorado Rapids

St. Louis vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – St. Louis to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: St. Louis to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Colorado Rapids to score - Yes

