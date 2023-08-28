St. Louis vs FC Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th August 2023

St. Louis host Dallas at the CityPark on Wednesday in the MLS, looking to strengthen their position at the top of the table.

With 14 wins and 44 points from 22 games, St. Louis are currently leading the charge in the Western Conference.

However, it's been a rough last few weeks for the side. Firstly, St. Louis went out in the group stages of the 2023 Leagues Cup after losing both their games in the initial round. Then, on Saturday, the Missouri outfit were beaten 2-1 by Orlando City, their second loss in their last four top-flight matches.

This could be encouraging to see for Dallas, who beat Austin in their last MLS outing, ending their three-game winless run. Nkosi Tafari scored the only goal of the game for the Cows in the seventh minute of stoppage time to hand them all three points.

With nine wins and nine defeats each from 24 games, and 33 points in the bag, Dallas currently sit in eighth position in the Western Conference table.

It's also worth mentioning that Dallas were unbeaten in the cup from open play, winning both their group matches and then holding Inter Miami to a draw in the round of 16. However, the Lionel Messi-led team eventually prevailed in the penalty shootout, ending Dallas' ambitions.

St. Louis vs FC Dallas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second official clash between St. Louis and FC Dallas.

In their first encounter on 8 May 2023, Dallas pulled off a 2-0 win.

Dallas haven't scored more than one goal in any of their last three games in the MLS.

St. Louis have won their last three games in the MLS, scoring 11 times.

Having beaten Austin in their last game, Dallas are looking to win consecutively for the first time since May 2023.

St. Louis vs FC Dallas Prediction

Dallas are currently on a better run of form than St. Louis, and having beaten the leaders in their first clash, they will be confident of their chances once again. However, the hosts boast a good attacking lineup and have the tools to cause them trouble, even if it may not end in a win for them.

Prediction: St. Louis 2-2 FC Dallas

St. Louis vs FC Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes