St. Louis vs FC Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th April 2024 

St. Louis host Dallas at the CITYPARK on Saturday in the MLS, as they aim to pick up only their second win from seven matches.

The Missouri outfit's sole victory of the campaign so far came against New York City on matchday two, sealing a 2-0 win at home. Since then, Bradley Carnell's side drew thrice in a row before a 3-1 loss to Real Salt Lake in their most recent outing which ended their unbeaten start to the 2024 season.

With just seven points in the bag from six games, St. Louis are down in 10th position on the Western Conference table, two places above their next rivals, Dallas.

The Toros have also won once in the new season thus far, but rank lower owing to having lost more games. After winning 2-1 over San Jose Earthquakes on the opening day, Dallas lost consecutively to Montreal, New York Red Bulls, Vancouver Whitecaps and Austin, as it all quickly went off the rails for them.

St. Louis vs FC Dallas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the third meeting between the sides.

In their previous two matches, the sides picked up one win over each other.

Dallas beat St. Louis 2-0 at home in their first-ever clash in June 2023 before St. Louis exacted revenge with a 2-1 victory, two months later.

Both St. Louis and FC Dallas have scored in every MLS game of the 2024 season so far.

With 11 goals scored, St.Louis have the second best offensive record in the Western Conference after only LA Galaxy, and also the second worst defensive record with 11 goals conceded.

With four defeats, Dallas have seen the most number of losses in the Western Conference right now after San Jose (5).

St. Louis vs FC Dallas Prediction

Both teams have struggled to get going in the new season so far, picking up just one win each.

So, we don't expect fireworks in this encounter. There could be limited goalmouth action at both ends, with the sides eventually playing out a draw.

Prediction: St. Louis 1-1 FC Dallas

St. Louis vs FC Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes