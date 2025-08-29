St. Louis vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025 

St. Louis and Houston Dynamo will square off in an MLS Western Conference fixture on Saturday (August 30th). The game will be played at CITYPARK.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 defeat away to Vancouver Whitecaps. They went ahead through Eduard Lowen in the 14th minute while Brian White equalized from the spot in first-half injury time. Joao Klaus restored their lead in the 73rd minute, but Daniel Rios equalized six minutes later. Thomas Muller scored a dramatic match-winner from the spot in the 14th minute of injury time.

Ad

Trending

Houston Dynamo, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to San Jose Earthquakes. They went behind to Cristian Arango's 28th-minute strike while Preston Judd doubled their deficit in the 64th minute. Antonio Carlos pulled one back eight minutes later.

The loss left them in 12th spot in the Western Conference standings, having garnered 29 points from 27 games. St Louis City are eight points worse off in 14th place.

St. Louis vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

St. Louis City have three wins from seven head-to-head games. Houston Dynamo were victorious twice while two games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in June 2025 when Houston Dynamo claimed a 1-0 home win.

Five of the seven head-to-head games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

St. Louis have lost four of their last five games (one win).

Six of Houston Dynamo's last seven games across competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Houston Dynamo are winless in their last nine games across competitions (six losses).

Ad

St. Louis vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

St. Louis City's games at home have tended to be entertaining, with their last eight games in front of their fans witnessing goals at both ends and also producing three goals or more.

Houston Dynamo have lost on all three visits to this ground, and their form over the last few weeks does not suggest they can end this streak.

Ad

Back the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: St. Louis 2-2 Houston Dynamo

St. Louis vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More