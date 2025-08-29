St. Louis vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025 

St. Louis and Houston Dynamo will square off in an MLS Western Conference fixture on Saturday (August 30th). The game will be played at CITYPARK.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 defeat away to Vancouver Whitecaps. They went ahead through Eduard Lowen in the 14th minute while Brian White equalized from the spot in first-half injury time. Joao Klaus restored their lead in the 73rd minute, but Daniel Rios equalized six minutes later. Thomas Muller scored a dramatic match-winner from the spot in the 14th minute of injury time.
Houston Dynamo, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to San Jose Earthquakes. They went behind to Cristian Arango's 28th-minute strike while Preston Judd doubled their deficit in the 64th minute. Antonio Carlos pulled one back eight minutes later.
The loss left them in 12th spot in the Western Conference standings, having garnered 29 points from 27 games. St Louis City are eight points worse off in 14th place.
St. Louis vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- St. Louis City have three wins from seven head-to-head games. Houston Dynamo were victorious twice while two games ended in draws.
- Their most recent clash came in June 2025 when Houston Dynamo claimed a 1-0 home win.
- Five of the seven head-to-head games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.
- St. Louis have lost four of their last five games (one win).
- Six of Houston Dynamo's last seven games across competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Houston Dynamo are winless in their last nine games across competitions (six losses).
St. Louis vs Houston Dynamo Prediction
St. Louis City's games at home have tended to be entertaining, with their last eight games in front of their fans witnessing goals at both ends and also producing three goals or more.
Houston Dynamo have lost on all three visits to this ground, and their form over the last few weeks does not suggest they can end this streak.
Back the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: St. Louis 2-2 Houston Dynamo
St. Louis vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals