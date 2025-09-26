St. Louis vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2025 

St. Louis City and Los Angeles FC will battle for three points in MLS action on Saturday (September 27th). The game will be played at Energizer Park.

The home side will be aiming to build on the 3-1 away win they registered over San Jose Earthquakes last weekend. All three goals were scored in the first half, with Brendan McSorley netting a first half brace. Marcel Hartel and Cristian Arango scored for both sides in between the goals from McSorley.

Los Angeles FC, meanwhile, thrashed Real Salt Lake with a 4-1 comeback home win in their last outing. They went behind to Brayan Emanuel Ramirez's 14th-minute strike but Denis Bouanga and Heung-Min Son scored in first half injury time to put LAFC 2-1 up at the break. Bouanga completed his hat-trick with a second half brace.

The win left them in fourth spot in the Western Conference, having garnered 50 points from 29 games. St. Louis City are 13th with 28 points to their name.

St. Louis vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles FC are unbeaten in five head-to-head games, winning three and drawing two.

Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when the two sides canceled each other out in a 2-2 draw.

Ten of LAFC's last 11 games across competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.

St. Louis' last 10 home games have witnessed goals at both ends, with nine games in this run producing three goals or more.

Bouanga has scored 11 goals in his last six games for club and country.

LAFC are unbeaten in their last seven away games (five wins).

St. Louis vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

St. Louis are still seeking their first win in this fixture and have won their last two games on the bounce. However, they have won just one of their last four in front of their fans (two losses).

Los Angeles FC, for their part, have won their last three games and have lost just one of their last 10 games across competitions in regulation time (five wins).

Backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: St. Louis 1-2 Los Angeles FC

St. Louis vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Los Angeles FC to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Los Angeles FC to score over 1.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More