St. Louis vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2025 

St. Louis City and Los Angeles FC will battle for three points in MLS action on Saturday (September 27th). The game will be played at Energizer Park.
The home side will be aiming to build on the 3-1 away win they registered over San Jose Earthquakes last weekend. All three goals were scored in the first half, with Brendan McSorley netting a first half brace. Marcel Hartel and Cristian Arango scored for both sides in between the goals from McSorley.
Los Angeles FC, meanwhile, thrashed Real Salt Lake with a 4-1 comeback home win in their last outing. They went behind to Brayan Emanuel Ramirez's 14th-minute strike but Denis Bouanga and Heung-Min Son scored in first half injury time to put LAFC 2-1 up at the break. Bouanga completed his hat-trick with a second half brace.
The win left them in fourth spot in the Western Conference, having garnered 50 points from 29 games. St. Louis City are 13th with 28 points to their name.
St. Louis vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Los Angeles FC are unbeaten in five head-to-head games, winning three and drawing two.
- Their most recent clash came in April 2025 when the two sides canceled each other out in a 2-2 draw.
- Ten of LAFC's last 11 games across competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- St. Louis' last 10 home games have witnessed goals at both ends, with nine games in this run producing three goals or more.
- Bouanga has scored 11 goals in his last six games for club and country.
- LAFC are unbeaten in their last seven away games (five wins).
St. Louis vs Los Angeles FC Prediction
St. Louis are still seeking their first win in this fixture and have won their last two games on the bounce. However, they have won just one of their last four in front of their fans (two losses).
Los Angeles FC, for their part, have won their last three games and have lost just one of their last 10 games across competitions in regulation time (five wins).
Backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: St. Louis 1-2 Los Angeles FC
St. Louis vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Los Angeles FC to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Los Angeles FC to score over 1.5 goals