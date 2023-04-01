St. Louis vs Minnesota Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2nd 2023

St. Louis City and Minnesota United will battle for three points in the Western Conference of the MLS on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a comfortable 4-0 away victory over Real Salt Lake last weekend. Joao Klaus was the star of the show as he scored a second-half brace and provided an assist to inspire his side to a resounding win.

Minnesota shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps on home turf. Mender Garcia opened the scoring in the 40th minute, while Simon Becher stepped off the bench to score a last-gasp equalizer for the Whitecaps in the eighth minute of injury time.

The stalemate left the Loons in fourth spot in the Western Conference standings, having garnered eight points from four games. St. Louis City lead the way at the summit with maximum points from five games.

St. Louis vs Minnesota Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

St Louis have started their maiden MLS campaign on fire, winning their first five games on the bounce.

Minnesota United are also unbeaten, albeit with two wins and two draws registered in their first four games.

Each of St Louis' first five league games have produced three goals or more, with the Missouri outfit scoring at least twice on each occasion.

Three of Minnesota United's four league games have produced less than three goals.

There have been goals in both halves in all five of St Louis' league games so far.

St. Louis vs Minnesota Prediction

St. Louis City are the newest expansion side in the MLS but have taken to the highest stage like a fish to water. Bradley Carnell's side have won their first five league games, doing so while playing expansively on the front foot.

Minnesota United, for their part, have also started positively, drawing two and winning two of their opening four league games. However, they will not underestimate the threat posed by the newcomers into the league.

We are backing St. Louis to continue their bright start to life in the MLS with a narrow victory, with goals at both ends.

Prediction: St. Louis 2-1 Minnesota United

St. Louis vs Minnesota Betting Tips

Tip 1 - St. Louis to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - St. Louis to score over 1.5 goals

