St. Louis vs New York City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2nd 2024 

St. Louis host New York City at the CITYPARK on Saturday in the MLS, as both sides are looking to pick up their first win of the 2024 campaign.

In their opening match, St. Louis drew 1-1 with Real Salt Lake. Cristian Arango opened the scoring for the visitors in the 74th minute, before Samuel Adeniran equalized for the home side just four minutes later.

Accruing just a point, the Missouri outfit are down in sixth position in the Western Conference standings.

On the other hand, New York City FC lost 1-0 to Charlotte on matchday one. Adilson Malanda scored the only goal of the game in the eighth minute as the Boys in Blue began their campaign with a defeat for the fifth year running.

Resultantly, Nick Cushing's side are languishing second from bottom in the Eastern Conference table after matchday one.

St. Louis vs New York City FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The sides meet for the first time in their history.

New York City FC lost their opening match of the season for the fifth time in a row.

St. Louis are winless in their last three MLS games.

New York City have won just one of their last four MLS games.

St. Louis have played three games in all competitions this season, conceding once in all of them: vs Houston Dynamo in the CONCACAF Champions League, home and away; vs Real Salt Lake in the MLS.

New York City have failed to score two of their last three MLS games.

St. Louis vs New York City FC Prediction

St. Louis may not have as much top-flight experience as New York City, but they do possess quality. The Missouri outfit, founded only in 2019, can be an attacking menace on their day, and New York City aren't known for their defensive resolve.

The Boys in Blue were exposed on the opening day, when Charlotte beat them 1-0, while also failing to score. A home win for St. Louis seems likely.

Prediction: St. Louis 2-1 New York City

St. Louis vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: St. Louis to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes