St. Louis vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd October 2023

St. Louis will entertain Seattle Sounders at CITYPARK in Major League Soccer action on Sunday.

St. Louis vs Seattle Sounders Preview

This game is a top-of-the-table clash but with nothing tangible at stake, as both teams have bagged their qualifications for round one of the playoffs. St. Louis sit atop the Western Conference standings with 56 points while Seattle Sounders are in third place with 50 points. They can no longer catch up with the hosts.

St. Louis lost their previous game to Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 on the road, which brought to an end their five-game undefeated streak. Wrapping up their campaign with a home win is their aim, but the visitors are also a force to be reckoned with. Seattle Sounders have won the only clash between the sides so far (3-0).

The visitors entered the 2023 MLS campaign on the back of their success in the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. They were expected to replicate that form in the domestic league but did not meet expectations. They sit in ninth place ahead of the final matchday but have been enjoying a purple patch.

The Sounders were held to a goalless draw at home by Vancouver Whitecaps in their previous meeting but maintain an eight-game undefeated streak. They are also undefeated in their last five trips, winning twice. Seattle Sounders will also be eying a successful conclusion of their campaign by upsetting the hosts at CITYPARK.

St. Louis vs Seattle Sounders Preview Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

St. Louis have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches at home.

St. Louis are yet to win the MLS Cup as opposed to Seattle Sounders, who boast two titles (2016, 2019).

St. Louis have scored seven goals and conceded six in their last five matches.

Seattle Sounders have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five away matches.

St. Louis have won twice, drawn twice, and lost once in their last five matches while Seattle Sounders have won twice and drawn thrice.

St. Louis vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Who will finish as St. Louis’ top scorer between Joao Klauss and Nicholas Gioacchini? Both players boast 10 goals each. The final game could be decisive. Eduard Lowen is another attacking threat, with six goals and nine assists.

Jordan Morris has been outstanding for Seattle Sounders, with 11 goals. However, goalkeeper Stephan Frei leads the league with 13 clean sheets.

St. Louis are favored to win based on home advantage.

Prediction: St. Louis 2-1 Seattle Sounders

St. Louis vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – St. Louis to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: St. Louis to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Seattle Sounders to score - Yes