St. Louis vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th May 2025

By Sachin Bhat
Modified May 13, 2025 09:47 GMT
Portland Timbers v Sporting Kansas City - Source: Getty
Kansas City have struggled away to St. Louis (PC: Getty Images)

St. Louis host Sporting Kansas City at the Energizer Park on Wednesday for a clash in MLS, looking to end their long unbeaten run in the competition. After starting their campaign with four unbeaten games, the Missouri outfit have lost six of their next eight, while going winless in all of them.

The two occasions they managed to avoid a loss during this run ended in 0-0 and 2-2 draws to Vancouver Whitecaps and Los Angeles FC.

With only two wins in the bag from 12 games, St. Louis are down in 13th position in the Western Conference standings. Only Houston Dynamo and LA Galaxy have statistically had a worse campaign.

On the other hand, Sporting Kansas are just above them in the standings by virtue of having scored more goals. In 12 games, Kansas have struck 17 times while St. Louis have scored nine.

After starting the season with six winless games, during which they lost five times, the Wizards have picked up a few wins but have struggled for consistent wins. Following every victory has been a loss, and this erratic form has kept them from truly surging above in the league table.

St. Louis vs Sporting Kansas City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • There have been nine clashes between the sides before, with Kansas winning four times over St. Louis and losing just three times.
  • After winning twice from their opening three games in the fixture, St. Louis have won just once from their next six: a 3-1 home win on 29 September 2024.
  • The fixture has seen only two draws, both coming away to Kansas: 3-3 in April 2024 and 1-1 in July 2024.
  • St. Louis have won three of their last four home games to Kansas City.
  • The Missouri outfit are winless in their last eight MLS games, losing six.
St. Louis vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Both sides have endured a terrible campaign in the league this season, languishing in the last four places on the table.

Sporting Kansas have a good record in this particular fixture lately, but their erratic run means St. Louis could have a chance at eking out a point.

Prediction: St. Louis 1-1 Sporting Kansas City

St. Louis vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

