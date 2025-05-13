St. Louis vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th May 2025

St. Louis host Sporting Kansas City at the Energizer Park on Wednesday for a clash in MLS, looking to end their long unbeaten run in the competition. After starting their campaign with four unbeaten games, the Missouri outfit have lost six of their next eight, while going winless in all of them.

Ad

The two occasions they managed to avoid a loss during this run ended in 0-0 and 2-2 draws to Vancouver Whitecaps and Los Angeles FC.

With only two wins in the bag from 12 games, St. Louis are down in 13th position in the Western Conference standings. Only Houston Dynamo and LA Galaxy have statistically had a worse campaign.

On the other hand, Sporting Kansas are just above them in the standings by virtue of having scored more goals. In 12 games, Kansas have struck 17 times while St. Louis have scored nine.

Ad

Trending

After starting the season with six winless games, during which they lost five times, the Wizards have picked up a few wins but have struggled for consistent wins. Following every victory has been a loss, and this erratic form has kept them from truly surging above in the league table.

St. Louis vs Sporting Kansas City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been nine clashes between the sides before, with Kansas winning four times over St. Louis and losing just three times.

After winning twice from their opening three games in the fixture, St. Louis have won just once from their next six: a 3-1 home win on 29 September 2024.

The fixture has seen only two draws, both coming away to Kansas: 3-3 in April 2024 and 1-1 in July 2024.

St. Louis have won three of their last four home games to Kansas City.

The Missouri outfit are winless in their last eight MLS games, losing six.

Ad

St. Louis vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Both sides have endured a terrible campaign in the league this season, languishing in the last four places on the table.

Sporting Kansas have a good record in this particular fixture lately, but their erratic run means St. Louis could have a chance at eking out a point.

Prediction: St. Louis 1-1 Sporting Kansas City

St. Louis vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More