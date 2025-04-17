  • home icon
St. Louis vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th April 2025

By Sachin Bhat
Modified Apr 17, 2025 14:29 GMT
Vancouver Whitecaps FC v Austin FC - Source: Getty
Vancouver Whitecaps have emerged as early title contenders (PC: Getty Images)

St. Louis host Vancouver Whitecaps at the Energizer Park in the MLS on Saturday, looking to halt their downward spiral in the competition. After going through the opening four games of the season unbeaten, the Missouri outfit have lost their next four.

A pair of 1-0 defeats to Philadelphia Union and Austin FC was followed by a 2-0 loss to Kansas City, before Columbus Crew beat them 2-1 last weekend.

Such a spectacular capitulation has seen them drop to 12th position in the Western Conference table with only eight points in the bag from as many games.

Only Houston Dynamo, Sporting Kansas and LA Galaxy have fared worse in the competition at this stage.

Meanwhile, Vancouver are making merry at the top of the same charts following a fast start to the 2025 top-flight campaign.

The Village have won six times from their first eight games, including a stunning 5-1 demolition of Austin FC last weekend.

Brian White was the star of the show with four goals, while Emmanuel Sabbi chipped in with another one. Daniel Pereira pulled one back for Austin in stoppage time, but it was too little, too late.

St. Louis vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

  • There have been four clashes between the sides in the past, with Vancouver Whitecaps winning thrice and losing once.
  • St. Louis beat Vancouver 3-1 in their first encounter in May 2023, but the Village have beaten them in the next three clashes, including a convincing 4-1 victory in their most recent one in July 2024.
  • With six wins, Vancouver have won the most number of games of any MLS side in both divisions after eight games in the 2025 season.
  • St. Louis have lost their last four MLS games, having gone the previous four without losing even once.
St. Louis vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Vancouver Whitecaps are on a blazing run of form this season and come into the tie as favorites. Their attacking game has been strong and perfectly backed up by a stoic defense that limited opportunities for their opponents.

St. Louis will really have to up their game here or face defeat. We expect Vancouver to secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: St. Louis 0-2 Vancouver Whitecaps

St. Louis vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vancouver Whitecaps to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Sachin Bhat

Sachin Bhat

He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League.

Edited by Peter P
