St. Louis City and Vancouver Whitecaps square off at CITIPARK in an MLS Western Conference fixture on Saturday (May 27).

The hosts are coming off a comfortable 4-0 win over Sporting Kansas City at the same venue last weekend. Eduard Lowen broke the deadlock from the spot in the 19th minute before Indiana Vassilev starred with a brace in the rout.

Vancouver, meanwhile, triumphed over Pacific FC with a comfortable 3-0 win in the semifinal of the Canadian Championship. Julian Gressel and Ali Ahmed scored first-half goals to give their side a two-goal lead at the break before Simon Becher made sure of the result with 12 minutes remaning.

The Blue and White will now turn their attention back to the MLS where their last game saw them claim 2-0 win over Seattle Sounders. The victory saw them climb to seventh spot in the Western Conference, having garnered 17 points from 13 games. St. Louis, meanwhile, sit in third spot with 22 points to show for their efforts after 12 games.

St. Louis vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides. They squared off in a friendly in February in a goalless draw.

Six of St. Louis' last eight games have produced at least three goals..

Five of Vancouver's last six games have produced at least three goals.

Vancouver have kept just two clean sheets in ten away games across competitions this season.

St. Louis are the newest expansion side in the MLS and are competing in the league for the first time.

St. Louis vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

St. Louis have taken to the MLS like a fish to water and will fancy their chances of claiming a top-two spot in the Western Conference.

Vancouver, by contrast, have been highly inconsistent. However, a constant feature in both sides' games have been an abundance of goals, and the trend should continue.

St. Louis' impressive start has come as a surprise, and they should claim a narrow win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: St. Louis 3-2 Vancouver

St. Louis vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1 - St. Louis to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score in both halves

