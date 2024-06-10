St. Lucia vs Aruba Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th June 2024

Saint Lucia and Aruba lock horns at the Wildey Turf in Wildey, Barbados on Tuesday for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The sides have been drawn alongside Curacao, Haiti and Barbados in Group C.

Coincidentally, both the above mentioned teams have begun their campaign on a losing note. Saint Lucia were defeated 2-1 by Haiti, whereas their Caribbean rivals were beaten 2-0 by Curacao.

Therefore, without a single point in the bag, these teams are currently behind Curacao and Haiti in third and fourth place respectively. Barbados sit last with zero points in two games and a goal difference of -5.

Ranked 165th in the world, Saint Lucia are winless in their last four official games, stretching back to October last year when they were beaten 2-0 by Guadeloupe in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Aruba, on the other hand, have lost back-to-back games this year, after winning their previous four, marking a drop in form. Before the Curacao defeat, Marvic Bermúdez's side were also beaten 2-0 by the Dominican Republic in a friendly game back in March.

St. Lucia vs Aruba Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only three clashes between the sides in history, with St. Lucia winning twice in the fixture and losing once.

The Caribbean sides are meeting for the first time since March 2019, when they last faced off for a game in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Aruba have lost their last two official games, having won their previous four.

Saint Lucia are winless in their last four official games, having won their previous three in a row.

Saint Lucia are ranked 165th in the world, whereas their opponents are 193rd in the latest FIFA Rankings.

Having lost their last two games, Saint Lucia have not seen three consecutive defeats since the period between November 2019 and May 2022 (3).

St. Lucia vs Aruba Prediction

Saint Lucia and their Caribbean rivals are both on a poor run of form lately, failing to win their last couple of games. Therefore, in this clash of minnows, it's hard to see a winner on this occasion, as we're expecting a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: St. Lucia 1-1 Aruba

St. Lucia vs Aruba Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes