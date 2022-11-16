St. Lucia vs San Marino Prediction and Betting Tips | November 17, 2022

St. Lucia will host San Marino at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in a friendly on Thursday (November 17).
The two teams won’t be at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar but will be busy playing two friendlies against each other. St. Lucia will host both clashes in Gros Islet, which will wrap up the two teams’ activities of the year. Newly appointed coach Stern John is in the good books after successive wins.
Following their promotion to the second tier of CONCACAF's Nations League, St. Lucia are looking to progress when the competition resumes next March. With the spotlight likely to be on free-scoring Kurt Frederick, newcomer Doneal Lionel will aim to make a statement on his team debut.
San Marino are yet to win a game this year after eight outings, with a goalless draw against the Seychelles in a friendly being their best performance. La Serenissima remain in UEFA Nations League D after three campaigns. Fabrizio Costantini will look to improve his team's fortunes.
The manager is preparing the team for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying, which kicks off next March. San Marino will play against top teams like Denmark, Northern Ireland and Slovenia. They will hope to snap their winless run in these two friendlies.
St. Lucia vs San Marino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams will be playing against each other for the first time.
- St. Lucia have won two of their last four home games, losing twice.
- St. Lucia have been managed by nine manager so far, seven of them being indigenous, with two from Trinidad and Tobago.
- San Marino have played only two away games this year, losing to Estonia and Malta.
- St. Lucia have won two of their last five games, losing thrice, while San Marino have drawn once, losing four.
- Form Guide: St. Lucia – W-W-L-L-L; San Marino – L-D-L-L-L
St. Lucia vs San Marino Prediction
A third straight win for John could convince his employers to provide the support he’s been asking for to adequately improve the team.
The visitors boast more quality players and a better defence, but it remains to be seen if they prevail because of that. St. Lucia are highly motivated and will likely put up a good fight to win at home.
Prediction: St. Lucia 2-1 San Marino
St. Lucia vs San Marino Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – St. Lucia
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: St. Lucia to score first – Yes
Tip 4: San Marino to score - Yes
