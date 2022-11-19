St. Lucia vs San Marino Prediction and Betting Tips | November 20, 2022 

St. Lucia and San Marino will square off in a friendly at the Beausejour Stadium on Sunday (November 20).

The game comes just three days after both sides had locked horns in a friendly that ended 1-1. Donovan Jn Baptiste put the hosts ahead in the 30th minute, but Lorenzo Lazzari scored a last-gasp equalizer for San Marino in the fourth minute of injury time to force a share of the spoils.

The draw extended St. Lucia's unbeaten run to three games, having won their previous two.

FSGC | official @FSGC_official | si continua a sudare a Santa Lucia, con l'obiettivo di arrivare a domenica al massimo delle nostre capacità per la seconda amichevole caraibica!



#forzasanmarino #forzatitani | si continua a sudare a Santa Lucia, con l'obiettivo di arrivare a domenica al massimo delle nostre capacità per la seconda amichevole caraibica! 😵 | si continua a sudare a Santa Lucia, con l'obiettivo di arrivare a domenica al massimo delle nostre capacità per la seconda amichevole caraibica!#forzasanmarino #forzatitani https://t.co/zMLx5yIhV7

Lazzari's goal snapped San Marino's run of seven games without scoring. It was their first goal since Filippo Fabbri found the back of the net against Lithuania in March this year.

St. Lucia vs San Marino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's clash was the first meeting between the two teams, which ended 1-1.

San Marino have managed just one win in their history, a 1-0 victory over Liechtenstein in 2004.

St. Lucia's last seven games have witnessed two goals or fewer.

San Marino have lost 20 of their last 22 international games, drawing two.

Four of St. Lucia's last six games have been decided by one-goal margins.

San Marino are the lowest-ranked team in the FIFA rankings.

St. Lucia are ranked 172nd in the world and are on a three-game inbeaten run, winning two games.

St. Lucia vs San Marino Prediction

San Marino scored a rare goal with their late equaliser against St. Lucia, so the world's bottom-ranked team will take the positives from the game.

St. Lucia would have been disappointed not to have secured the win and have an opportunity to make amends in front of their fans.

Neither team is in the upper echelons of the international football hierarchy, so goalscoring chances could be few and far between. Nevertheless, St. Lucia should claim a narrow victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: St. Lucia 1-0 San Marino

St. Lucia vs San Marino Betting Tips

Tip 1 - St. Lucia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - First Half result: Draw

Poll : 0 votes