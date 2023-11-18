St. Lucia vs Sint Maarten Prediction and Betting Tips | November 19th 2023

St. Lucia and Sint Maarten will battle for three points in a CONCACAF Nations League fixture on Sunday (November 19th). The hosts will look to return to winning ways following a goalless draw away to St. Kitts on Thursday.

Sint Maarten, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Guadeloupe. Ange-Freddy Plumian and Matthias Phaeton's second-half goals helped the visitors leave with all three points.

The defeat saw them drop to second spot in Group A, having garnered 10 points from five games, two points behind table-toppers Guadeloupe.

St. Lucia vs Sint Maarten Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two sides. Their sole clash came in September when St. Lucia claimed a 5-1 away victory in the reverse fixture.

Sint Maarten have lost five of their last six games.

Five of St. Lucia's last six games, including each of the last four, have been level at halftime.

Three of Sint Maarten's five Nations League games this season have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

St. Lucia remained in the 166th spot in the latest FIFA World Rankings.

St. Lucia vs Sint Maarten Prediction

St. Lucia lost their hold on top spot with a draw against St. Kitts. The stalemate means they no longer have their promotion hopes in their hands. Stern John's side will have to win this game to have any hopes of playing in League A next season. A victory might still not be enough, as they also need St. Kitts to do them an unlikely favor against Guadeloupe.

Sint Maarten, have a more dreary reality as they currently occupy the last spot in the group. Relegation to League C is on the cards for them unless they get a victory here. They are one point behind St. Kitts and need to better their result against Guadeloupe to preserve their spot in League B.

St. Lucia are currently on a two-game winless streak and will have to get back to their best to retain hopes of promotion. They are the favorites in this game and are unlikely to underestimate their opponents.

Prediction: St. Kitts 2-0 Sint Maarten

St. Lucia vs Sint Maarten Betting Tips

Tip 1 - St. Lucia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - St. Lucia to score over 1.5 goals