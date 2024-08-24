St. Mirren vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | August 25, 2024 

St. Mirren welcome Celtic to The SMISA Stadium for a Scottish Premiership matchday three fixture on Sunday (August 25). The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Dundee United in the Scottish League Cup last weekend.

Ross Graham's 34th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides. The Buddies will turn their focus back to the league, where their last game was a 3-1 defeat at Aberdeen.

Celtic, meanwhile, saw off Hibernian with a comfortable 3-1 home win in the League Cup. Daizen Maeda scored a brace, while Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn added a 56th-minute strike to help the Hoops book a last-eight clash with Falkrik.

The defending champions were last in league action, where they claimed a routine 2-0 win at Hibernian. The victory left them atop the summit of the standings with maximum points garnered from two games, while St. Mirren are sixth with three points.

St. Mirren vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celtic have won 48 of the last 58 head-to-head games with St. Mirren, who have beem victorious five times.

Their most recent clash in May saw Celtic claim a 3-2 comeback home win.

Their last nine head-to-head games have produced at least three goals.

Celtic have scored at least twice in 10 of their last 11 head-to-head games, including the last nine..

St. Mirren have lost their last three games across competitions.

Celtic are unbeaten in 11 league games, winning the last eight.

St. Mirren vs Celtic Prediction

St. Mirren have been eliminated from continental football as well as the League Cup, with the challenges of competing on multiple fronts taking its toll.

Celtic, meanwhile, have won their last nine head-to-head games and tend to win convincingly too. Brendan Rodgers' side are the early pacesetters as they aim to defend their league crown.

The capital side are the firm favourites, and barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner. Expect the visitors to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: St. Mirren 1-4 Celtic

St. Mirren vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Celtic to score over 1.5 goals

