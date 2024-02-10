St. Mirren vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2024

St. Mirren will welcome Celtic to the SMISA Stadium for a Scottish Cup fifth round tie on Sunday (February 11th).

The home side are coming into the game off a routine 2-0 victory over Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership at the same venue in midweek. Mikael Mandron and Toyosi Olusanya scored second half goals to guide their side to the win.

Celtic, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 away victory over Hibernian. Adam Idah scored a brace, with his goals coming in either half from the spot, including an injury time winner after Dylan Lewitt had drawn the game level on the hour-mark.

The Hoops will now turn their focus to the cup and booked their spot at this stage with a 5-0 thrashing of Buckie Thistle in the last round. St. Mirren qualified with a 1-0 home win over Queen of the South.

St. Mirren vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celtic have 45 wins from the last 55 head-to-head games. St. Mirren were victorious on five occasions while five games ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in January 2024 when Celtic claimed a 3-0 away victory in the Scottish Premiership.

The last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

St. Mirren's last 15 games in all competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Celtic are unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions, winning seven games in this sequence.

St. Mirren vs Celtic Prediction

St. Mirren come into this game in fine form, having won their last two games on the bounce. However, to advance to the next round, The Buddies will have to do something they have not done in any of the last five head-to-head games, win against Celtic.

Brendan Rodgers' side have rebounded from blips earlier in the season and have not lost any of their last eight. They come into this tie as heavy favorites but will be wary of underestimating their opponents, having suffered a shock elimination to Kilmarnock in the second round of the Scottish League Cup early in the season.

However, their current form does not suggest an upset is in the making. We are tipping Celtic to progress with a comfortable win.

Prediction: St. Mirren 0-3 Celtic

St. Mirren vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Celtic to win and over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 8.5 corner kicks