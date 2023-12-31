St. Mirren vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | January 2nd 2024

Celtic are in action for the first time in 2024 when they journey to the SMISA Stadium to face St. Mirren in round 22 of the Scottish Premiership on Tuesday.

Brendan Rodgers’ men head into the game fresh off the back of a nervy victory in the Old Firm Derby and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

St. Mirren closed out the year on a high as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Aberdeen at the Pittodrie Stadium on Saturday.

Having failed to win their previous three games, manager Steve Robinson’s side will hope that win can serve as a springboard for a fine run of form to start the new year.

St. Mirren have now won eight of their 21 matches so far while losing eight and securing five draws to collect 29 points and sit fifth in the Scottish Premiership table.

Elsewhere, Celtic came out on top in the latest edition of the heated Old Firm Derby as they picked up a 2-1 victory over Rangers in their final game of 2023.

This result made it three wins on the bounce to round off 2023 for Rodgers’ men, who brushed aside Livingston, Dundee FC and Rangers.

Saturday’s victory over Rangers also saw Celtic stretch their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to eight points, having picked up 51 in a solid first half of the season.

St. Mirren vs Celtic Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Celtic have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming 44 wins from the last 54 meetings between the sides.

St. Mirren have picked up just five wins in that time, while five games have also ended in stalemates.

Celtic are unbeaten in their last five games against Robinson’s men, picking up four wins and one draw since a 2-0 loss in September 2022.

St. Mirren have lost just one of their last six home matches while picking up three wins and two draws since early October.

Celtic currently boast the division’s best record away from home, having picked up eight wins and 25 points from the 10 matches on their travels.

St. Mirren vs Celtic Prediction

While St. Mirren will look to draw inspiration from Saturday’s win and their solid home form, they will need to show their mettle against a significantly superior and more in-form Celtic side.

Given the gulf in class and quality between the two teams, we are backing Rodgers’ men to come away with all three points.

Predictions: St. Mirren 1-3 Celtic

St. Mirren vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Celtic to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in the last five clashes between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in their last five encounters)