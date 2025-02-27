St. Mirren vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025

St. Mirren and Celtic square off in a Scottish Premiership matchday 29 fixture on Saturday at The SMISA Stadium.

Ad

The hosts will hope to bounce back from their 3-1 defeat at Hearts last weekend. St. Mirren went into the break in the lead, thanks to Mikael Mandron's 37th-minute opener. James Wilson, Calem Nieuwenhof and Kenneth Vargas, though, scored after the break to help Hearts claim all three points.

Celtic, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a comfortable 5-1 home win over Aberdeen. They were 3-0 up at the break, thanks to goals from Daizen Maeda, Jota and Callum McGregor. Yang Hyun-Jun and Made scored either side of Shayden Morris's strike for Aberdeen in the second half.

Ad

Trending

The victory saw the Hoops retain their 13-point lead atop the standings, having garnered 72 points from 28 games, while St. Mirren are seventh with 34 points.

St. Mirren vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celtic have 50 wins from their last 60 head-to-head games with St. Mirren, who have won five times.

Their most recent clash in January saw Celtic claim a 3-0 home win.

Ten of the last 11 head-to-head games have produced at least three goals.

Celtic have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five head-to-head games.

St. Mirren have won one of their last five games across competitions, losing two.

Celtic have scored at least twice in their last 11 head-to-head games.

St. Mirren are winless in their last 11 head-to-head games, losing 10.

Ad

St. Mirren vs Celtic Prediction

St. Mirren are just outside the top-six and will aim to win their first game in 12 attempts against Celtic. Stephen Robinson's side are winless in five home games, losing three.

Meanwhile, eight of Celtic's last nine competitive games have produced at least three goals, so another high-scoring game could be on the cards. Brendan Rodgers' side have all but guaranteed a successful title defence but have won just one of their last five away games, losing two.

Ad

Nevertheless, expect the visitors to claim a comfortable victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: St. Mirren 0-3 Celtic

St. Mirren vs Celtic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Celtic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Celtic to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback