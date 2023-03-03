St. Mirren vs Celtic Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5th 2023

St. Mirren and Celtic will battle for three points in a Scottish Premiership matchday 23 fixture on Sunday.
The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to St. Johnstone last weekend. Alex Gogic scored an 86th-minute leveler for the visitors after their 10-man hosts went ahead through Zak Rudden in the 75th minute.
Celtic claimed a 2-1 victory over arch-rivals Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final. Kyogo Furuhashi scored a brace to give the Bhoys a two-goal lead. Alfredo Morelos halved the deficit in the 64th minute but the Hoops held on to win a 31st League Cup title.
Ange Postecoglou's side will turn their attention to league action, where they hold a nine-point advantage at the summit, having garnered 73 points from 26 matches. St. Mirren sit in the fifth spot with 37 points to their name from 27 games.
St. Mirren vs Celtic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two sides have clashed on 49 occasions in the past. Celtic lead 40-5, while four matches ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent meeting came in February 2022 when Celtic claimed a 5-1 home win in the Scottish Cup.
- St. Mirren have managed just one win in their last five matches in all competitions, losing three.
- Celtic are on an 18-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, winning 17 games in this sequence, including the last 10 successively.
- Celtic have scored two or more goals in each of their last 13 competitive fixtures.
- Six of the last seven head-to-head games saw one side fail to find the back of the net.
St. Mirren vs Celtic Prediction
Celtic are well-positioned to successfully defend their league crown and their 10-game winning run suggests that they are motivated to go all the way on three fronts domestically.
St. Mirren are in the running for European qualification and a shock victory here could boost their continental aspirations. However, Celtic have been unstoppable in recent months and will also be buoyed by their recent League Cup triumph over Rangers.
We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.
Prediction: St. Mirren 0-4 Celtic
St. Mirren vs Celtic Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Celtic to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Celtic to score over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Celtic to win both halves
