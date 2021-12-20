St Mirren vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22

The Scottish Premiership returns this week and will see St Mirren host Celtic on Wednesday night.

St Mirren are in abysmal form ahead of Wednesday's game. They played out a 1-1 draw against Hibernian in their last outing, with Joe Shaugnessy scoring a late equalizer for the hosts on the day.

St Mirren sit ninth in the league table with just 18 points from 18 games. They are just four points away from the bottom of the pile and will look to extend that gap with a win this week.

Celtic, on the other hand, are in impeccable form. They beat Ross County 2-1 away from home in their last game, with Anthony Ralston scoring a late winner for the visitors. They then went on to lift the Scottish League Cup on Sunday after beating Hibernian 2-1 in the final.

Celtic sit second in the league table with 41 points. They are seven points behind Rangers at the top of the table but have a game in hand and will hope to make that count that as the season progresses.

St Mirren vs Celtic Head-to-Head

There have been 46 meetings between St Mirren and Celtic. The visitors hold a far superior record with 39 wins, while the hosts have won just four times. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The two sides last met earlier this season in a game that saw Celtic run out 6-0 winners.

St Mirren Form Guide: D-W-W-L-L

Celtic Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

St Mirren vs Celtic Team News

St Mirren

Eamonn Brophy came off injured against Aberdeen last time out and is expected to be absent on Wednesday. Conor McCarthy is also injured.

Injured: Eamonn Brophy, Conor McCarthy

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Celtic

The visitors have a rather lengthy injury list ahead of Wednesday's clash. Karamoko Dembele, James Forrest, Jota, Georgios Giakoumakis, Christopher Jullien and Albian Ajeti are all injured.

Carl Starfelt is suspended after receiving a red card against Ross County.

Injured: Karamoko Dembele, James Forrest, Jota, Georgios Giakoumakis, Christopher Jullien, Albian Ajeti

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Carl Starfelt

St Mirren vs Celtic Predicted XI

St Mirren Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jak Alnwick; Marcus Fraser, Conor McCarthy, Joseph Shaughnessy; Scott Tanser, Ryan Flynn, Alan Power, Matthew Millar; Connor Ronan, Jamie McGrath, Curtis Main

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart; Anthony Ralston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Nir Bitton, Liam Scales; Tom Rogic, Callum McGregor, David Turnbull; Liel Abada, Kyogo Furuhashi, Josip Juranovic

St Mirren vs Celtic Prediction

St Mirren are in very poor form going into the Celtic clash. They are winless in their last nine games, losing four of those games and drawing five times. They have drawn their last three home games.

Celtic have lost just one of their last 17 games across all competitions and have now won seven games on the bounce. The visitors should extend their winning run on Wednesday.

Prediction: St Mirren 0-2 Celtic

