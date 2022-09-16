St. Mirren vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2022-23 

St. Mirren will welcome Celtic to the SMISA Stadium for a matchday eight fixture in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

The hosts have not been in action since they fell to a 3-0 defeat away to St. Johnstone a fortnight ago. Nicholas Clark opened the scoring for the hosts in the 26th minute, while Graham Carey rounded up proceedings with four minutes to go.

Celtic settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League. Both goals came in the opening half-hour, with Artem Bondarenko's unfortunate own goal putting the visitors ahead, while Mykhailo Mudryk drew the hosts level in the 29th minute.

The Scottish champions will turn their focus to try and maintain their 100% start to the season, which has put them five points clear at the summit of the table. St. Mirren sit in sixth spot on nine points.

St. Mirren vs Celtic Head-to-Head

Celtic have 38 wins from their last 46 matches against St. Mirren. Sunday's visitors have four wins to their name, the same number of draws that both sides have played out.

Their most recent meeting came in March when goals from Cameron Carter-Vickers and Callum McGregor inspired Celtic to a routine 2-0 home win.

St. Mirren form guide: L-W-W-W-L

Celtic form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-W

St. Mirren vs Celtic Team News

St. Mirren

Toyosi Olusanya is the only known injury concern for the hosts.

Injury: Toyosi Olusanya

Suspension: None

Celtic

Carl Starfelt, James McCarthy and Yosuke Ideguchi have been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Carl Starfelt, Yosuke Ideguchi, James McCarthy

Suspension: None

St. Mirren vs Celtic Predicted XI

St.Mirren (3-5-2): Trevor Carson (GK); Charles Dunne, Declan Gallagher, Marcus Fraser; Richard Tait, Mark O'Hara, Ethan Erhahon, Keanu Baccus, Ryan Strain; Curtis Main, Jonah Ayunga

Celtic (4-3-3): Joe Hart (GK); Greg Taylor, Moritz Jenz, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Josip Juranovic; Callum McGregor, Matthew O'Riley, David Turnbull; Jota, Kyogo Furuhashi, Liel Abada

St. Mirren vs Celtic Prediction

St. Mirren are overwhelming underdogs and, barring an unlikely upset, could be on the end of a whitewash in front of their fans.

Celtic have been in rampant form domestically, having won all six of their matches so far. The Bhoys have failed to win consecutive matches on the continent and will relish a return to domestic action. We are backing the capital side to secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: St. Mirren 0-4 Celtic

