St. Mirren vs Hibernian Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2025

St. Mirren and Hibernian will battle for three points in a Scottish Premiership Championship group fixture on Wednesday (May 14th). The game will be played at the SMISA Stadium.

The hosts will be aiming to build on the 2-0 away win they registered over Dundee United. They went ahead through Mikael Mandron's 31st-minute strike while Jonah Ayunga doubled their lead in the 66th minute.

Hibernian, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat away to Celtic over the weekend. They took the lead through Martin Boyle's 25th-minute strike but Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn and Adam Idah scored to give the Hoops a 2-1 lead at the break. Reo Hatate completed the scoring in the 58th minute.

The Hibs remained in third spot despite the loss, having garnered 56 points from 36 games. St. Mirren are sixth with 48 points.

St. Mirren vs Hibernian Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Hibernian have 31 wins from the last 65 head-to-head games. St. Mirren were victorious 16 times, while 18 games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in February 2025 when they canceled each other out in a goalless stalemate.

Seven of the last eight head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Four of St. Mirren's last five home games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Four of Hibernian's last six games have produced three goals or more.

St. Mirren have lost just one of their last seven games (four wins).

St. Mirren vs Hibernian Prediction

St. Mirren have an outside shot at securing continental qualification. They sit five points behind fourth-placed Aberdeen, who occupy the UEFA Conference League spot, with just two games to go. They have been in fine form over the last few weeks and are unbeaten in their last four games, winning three.

Hibernian, for their part, have had an impressive campaign and are on course to finish as the 'best of the rest' behind the top two. They are in pole position to qualify for the UEFA Europa League but a run of two losses from their last three has left them looking over their shoulders. However, David Gray's side still have their destiny in their hands, with a three-point advantage over fourth-placed Aberdeen.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: St. Mirren 1-1 Hibernian

St. Mirren vs Hibernian Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

