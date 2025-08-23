St. Mirren vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2025 

St. Mirren and Rangers will trade tackles in a Scottish Premiership round three clash on Sunday (August 24th). The game will be played at The SMISA Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a penalty shootout victory over Hearts at the same stadium in the Scottish League Cup round of 16 last weekend. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Alex Gogic's 34th-minute strike. Olsin McEntee equalized in the 78th minute to force extra time. The hosts eventually progressed with a 5-4 victory in the shootout.

Rangers, meanwhile, fell to a disappointing 3-1 defeat at home to Club Brugge in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff tie in midweek. They were three goals down at halftime, with Tomeo Verman, Jorne Spileers and Brandon Mechele scoring a goal each. Danilo Pereira pulled one back five minutes into the second half.

The Gers will shift their focus back to the domestic scene, where they played out a 1-1 draw at home to Dundee FC last time out. St. Mirren were held to a goalless draw at home to Motherwell.

St. Mirren vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rangers have 47 wins from the last 58 head-to-head games. St. Mirren were victorious six times while five games ended in draws.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent clash in April 2025 when they canceled each other out in a 2-2 stalemate.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced three goals and witnessed goals at both ends.

Four of Rangers' last five competitive games have produced over 2.5 goals.

Six of Rangers' last seven games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

St. Mirren vs Rangers Prediction

St. Mirren have made a two-game winless start to their league season, failing to score in both games. However, they have been a bogey team to their visitors in recent years, having not lost any of the last three head-to-head games (two wins).

Rangers, for their part, have played out a 1-1 draw in each of their opening two league games. Furthermore, they have won just one of their last four and are on the cusp of being eliminated from the Champions League.

A failure to win here would put more pressure on Martin Russell but his side should have enough to claim a narrow win

Prediction: St. Mirren 1-2 Rangers

St. Mirren vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Rangers to score over 1.5 goals

