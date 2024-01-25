St Mirren vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | January 27th 2024

St Mirren will face Rangers at St Mirren Park on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Scottish Premiership campaign.

The home side have struggled for results in the Premiership of late after a very bright start to the season but continue their push for continental football. They were beaten 3-0 by defending champions Celtic in their last league outing before returning to winning ways with a narrow 1-0 victory over third-tier Queen of the South in the Scottish Cup last weekend.

St Mirren sit fifth in the league table with 29 points from 22 matches. They are 10 points behind their weekend opponents in second place and will be looking to reduce that gap with a win on Saturday.

Rangers, meanwhile, are enjoying a good run of form at the moment and remain in contention for the Premiership title. They beat Hibernian 3-0 last time out with Ridvan Yilmaz and Todd Cantwell getting on the scoresheet in the first half before Nigeria international Cyriel Dessers came off the bench to wrap up the points.

St Mirren vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 271 meetings between St Mirren and Rangers. The hosts have won just 33 of those games while the visitors have won 187 times. There have been 51 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last four games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last 11.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 32 games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 2010.

Rangers have best defensive record in the Scottish top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of 11.

Only three of the Buddies' nine league defeats this season have come on home turf.

St. Mirren vs Rangers Prediction

St Mirren have won two of their last three games after winning just one of their seven games prior. They are, however, without a win or a goal in their last three home league games and could struggle here.

Rangers are on a run of three consecutive victories and have lost just one of their last 21 games across all competitions. They have won five of their last six games on the road and should come out on top here as well.

Prediction: St Mirren 0-3 Rangers

St Mirren vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last eight matchups)