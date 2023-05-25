St. Mirren vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27th 2023

St. Mirren will host Rangers at St. Mirren Park on Saturday in the final round of the 2022-23 Scottish Premiership campaign.

The home side have struggled to come alive in the Championship round this season with their continental ambitions now extinguished. They were beaten 3-0 by Aberdeen in their last game and could have no complaints after playing the final hour of the game with 10 men.

St. Mirren sit bottom of the Championship round table with 46 points picked up so far. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and close out the season on a positive note.

Rangers have had a largely solid campaign and are now looking forward to the UEFA Champions League playoffs next season. They were held to a 2-2 home draw by Hearts last time out and had looked set to be heading towards all three points before Newcastle loanee Garang Kuol came off the bench to score a late leveler for their opponents.

St. Mirren vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 45 meetings between St. Mirren and Rangers. The hosts have won just three of those games while the visitors have won 37 times. There have been five draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last eight games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 29 games in this fixture.

Only four of St. Mirren's 15 league defeats this season have come on home turf.

All four of the Gers' league defeats this season have come on the road.

Rangers have the second-best offensive record in the Scottish top-flight this season with a goal tally of 90.

St. Mirren vs Rangers Prediction

St. Mirren are without a win in their last six matches with four of those games ending in defeat. They have won just one of their last four games at the St. Mirren Park and could struggle this weekend.

Rangers are on a four-game unbeaten run and will head into Saturday's game with confidence. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see Michael Beale's men come out on top here.

Prediction: St. Mirren 0-3 Rangers

St. Mirren vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rangers

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just three of their last 14 league matchups)

