St. Mirren vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12, 2022 

St. Mirren will host Rangers in a lunchtime kickoff in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

The home side will be looking to register a win in their final home game before the World Cup break. They come into the clash on the back of a 2-2 draw against St. Johnstone at the same venue on Wednesday. Their 10-man visitors scored an equalizer in the sixth minute of injury time to ensure the spoils were shared.

Rangers claimed maximum points in a narrow 1-0 home win over Hearts on the same day. Malik Tillman scored midway through the second half to decide the keenly-contested game.

Rangers Football Club @RangersFC



🗒️ Read match reaction from the manager: Gio van Bronckhorst praised a big three points for his Rangers side with Malik Tillman’s goal the difference between Gers and Hearts at Ibrox tonight.🗒️ Read match reaction from the manager: rng.rs/3fMlvFH Gio van Bronckhorst praised a big three points for his Rangers side with Malik Tillman’s goal the difference between Gers and Hearts at Ibrox tonight.🗒️ Read match reaction from the manager: rng.rs/3fMlvFH https://t.co/WBPxpYONCT

The win ensured Rangers remained in second spot, seven points behind table-toppers Celtic. St. Mirren occupy the eighth position with 20 points to their name from 14 matches.

St. Mirren vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rangers have 36 wins from their last 43 matches against St. Mirren while Saturday's hosts were victorious on just three occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in October when Rangers claimed a 4-0 home victory, the second successive head-to-head game where they won by four unanswered goals.

St. Mirren are unbeaten in seven home games, winning five matches in this sequence.

Four of the last five head-to-head games produced three or more goals, with the last three seeing Rangers keep a clean sheet.

Six of St. Mirren's last seven matches have produced three or more goals, with four matches in this sequence witnessing goals at both ends.

St. Mirren vs Rangers Prediction

Rangers have nothing but domestic honors to compete for this season and their title challenge is already frittering away following their seven-point deficit to Celtic.

St. Mirren are on a three-game winless run but their strong home form has seen them go seven games without defeat in front of their fans.

The Paisley outfit have lost each of their last six matches against Rangers and despite their strong form, we are backing that losing streak to continue in a narrow defeat.

Prediction: St. Mirren 1-2 Rangers

St. Mirren vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rangers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

